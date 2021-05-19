The declining state of legal sportsbetting

Look at the difference on house hold on NHL and NBA lines today in Colorado. Unreal how horrible the MGM lines have become. Wynn is offering great numbers, but man they make it hard to bet with. Got a new phone that uses Android 11 and the app don't work anymore. Thankfully can still use my old phone to make bets, but what a frickin hassle. Wynn used to be among the best to bet sports with before mobile, now their app is a joke. The "old school" Nevada bookmakers seem to be toeing the line and offering fair numbers, the big boys who all brag about their market share (DK, FD, MGM, BR) are just trying to fleece customers on high profile events.



Hopefully the square and sort of square bettors are smart enough to get at least one account at these better offerings.