The Dell Dude crisis

This is a CNN report:



Chaos and confusion continued today surrounding EOG's August Grand Challenge as the whereabouts of John Kelly and Computer Bob remained shrouded in mystery.



Kelly, the head moderator at the gambling website, was reportedly last seen early on the morning of August 1st in the company of two transvestite dominatrix in downtown San Jose, Costa Rica. When asked to confirm that report, an EOG spokesman would only say, "He's been tied up for quite some time, and would be making a statement later this month."



Computer Bob, the head bookkeeper for EOG and the self-appointed arbiter of the Grand Challenge has also failed to appear in this month's contest thread. When reached for comment, Bob's wife, Mrs. Computer, indicated that he was in Mexico filming a Dos Equis beer commercial, "because after all, he is the most interesting man in the world." She also explained that for the last week, CB had been helicopter skiing in the Sierra Nevada mountains. When pressed on how he could snow ski in the middle of summer in the midst of a heat wave, Mr. Computer said that "if Bob wants to ski, snow will appear."



The monthly contest has been wracked by widespread cheating on the part of Incel Dude who has persisted in making selections that violate the rules of the contest. The thread which had reached 37 pages by early Friday afternoon, has sparked controversy and division at the site.



Posters Cheapseats, Howid, and other Alt Right delusionists have remained loyal to Incel stating that he has cemented his title as the "master of chaos" in this month's thread. Many of his previous supporters, however, have taken exception to the proceedings.



One such recent critic is poster Woodrow Wilson. When approached by reporters while leaving a covid clinic after receiving his 6th booster shot, Woodrow commented that the whole month has been "a shit show.......I expected it would be a mess, and it has exceeded my expectations."



One poster, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of being bombarded by hundreds of Incel posts, was furious with what has happened. "This clown has made at least four selections that are not connected to North American team sports. They should all be counted as losses. He just makes up the rules as he goes, and then will whine like a bitch when the authorities finally get here and disqualify him."



Another poster suggested that if this were to stand, new strategies could be implemented to win the Challenge. He continued by saying, "Why not make 29 European tennis selections, and then win your 30th play and win the contest by going 1-0 (100%) You would have to win just one game on a free roll for a grand."



Finally, poster Ouch reiterated a past criticism by stating that, "Incel posts like an 11 year old who has just learned how to masturbate....frequently and continuously. Nobody really wants to see that.....except for maybe Railbird."



The crisis at EOG has now entered its 16th day with no resolution in sight.