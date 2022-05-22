The Dell Dude infestation problem

O

ouch

EOG Veteran
Memo to Johnny Vanilla:

We got a problem here at EOG. We have a guy who posts like an 11 year old who has just learned how to masturbate.

Incessantly......constantly.......everywhere!

Now JK...... I understand you are a guy who doesn't like hard-fast rules....who is basically a libertarian at heart.....who likes to give posters a gentle nudge rather than a kick in the ass.

But you have something called a BEST BET thread. The object is for posters to list their BEST PLAY for that day.

Not 2 or 3 plays......not bonus selections when the first pick goes down.....and certainly not endless piles of shit that emit from our prodigal 11 year old.

Members check into the thread, and they want to see what our esteemed group of handicappers like for the day.

What they don't want is to read 19 consecutive posts from a guy who has very little to say in terms of interesting conversation.

Now I may be wrong on this.....Dell Dude appears to have a following (albeit limited) who thrill to his every word. But I have to think that more people are finding it to be a pain in the ass to have to skip over all the bullshit especially in a thread that calls for ONE best play.

So therefore, I offer this solution. Give him his own thread......put it at the top of the Forum....and make it in bright red so nobody can miss it. He can then post all he wants.....everyday.....all day........and his fans can go right to the thread to read his brilliant observations, analysis, YouTube offerings, and whatever the hell else motivates somebody with nothing to say..... to just keep saying it.

He can also use the thread to kill you, Winky, Computer Bob, Kane, and now me......all he wants.

It is a WIN-WIN for everybody.

I respectfully ask for you to give it some thought.

Because right now this guy is worse than a houseful of termites.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
And herein lies the problem.

Two posts, two opposing viewpoints.

The ignore feature works at EOG, but I'm tempted to side with Ouch's solution.

Unfortunately, I don't think time will see this problem go away.
 
Last edited:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
And if I am Johnny Vanilla, make the ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs.

The quart, not the pint.

Thanks in advance.
 
Last edited:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
blueline said:
it boils down to what is the EOG mission statement
Click to expand...

EOG's mission statement is to cause problems and create distractions to divert attention from the organization's lack of leadership.

I'll be here all week.

Maybe only until the end of the week.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Unlike your hands on the $3000 contest money donated. It's not that you're a thief. We know that. It's that you are a lousy thief.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top