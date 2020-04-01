The Desperation Of Two Handicappers

Just about every industry is reeling in such tough times. We all know most handicappers have seen their incomes drop 80, 90 or 100%. Some are so desperate to make money they went from handicapping football baseball and basketball to sports they have never handicapped before. I got two emails in the last week from well known handicappers Brian Blessing and Kenny White. They want me to not only use sportsbooks that they are getting a percentage of my losses from they also want me to sign up for their horseracing tips. Horseracing is tough enough but to really think handicappers that don't usually spend 5 minutes a day can beat a game the pros can't is laughable. Anyone else get emails or texts from scammers the last two weeks and who from?
 
