The Dirtbags of Long Beach

Mike Klan
@KEYTNC3Mike
·
Feb 2
UCSB men's basketball will NOT play Long Beach St. this weekend as the games will remain canceled. Although the Beach all tested negative on Monday LB Public Health will NOT approve a return to activity according to my source. Gauchos actively looking for a game this weekend
@KEYTNC3Mike
·
Feb 2
UCSB men's basketball will NOT play Long Beach St. this weekend as the games will remain canceled. Although the Beach all tested negative on Monday LB Public Health will NOT approve a return to activity according to my source. Gauchos actively looking for a game this weekend