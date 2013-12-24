The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

John Kelly

Born Gambler
RAILBIRD'S PLAYS

236 OREGON -13.5

213 PITTSBURGH +4.5

215-216 Utah State-Northern Illinois UNDER 57.5

317 JETS +6.5

316 COWBOYS +6.5

328 CARDINALS +1.5

238 ARIZONA STATE -14 (Best Bet)


DINK'S PLAYS

228 LOUISVILLE -3.5

213-214 Pittsburgh-Bowling Green UNDER 50

305 TEXANS +7

318 DOLPHINS -6.5

307 BROWNS +7

320 VIKINGS -3

329 CHIEFS +9.5 (Best Bet)



Put your money where your mouth is.

Eye On Gaming this fall will offer a handicapping challenge featuring Las Vegas-based sports betting pro Alan Dinkenson.

"Dink" will accept challenges from registered members of EOG's online community beginning Tuesday, October 8 and continuing every Tuesday through December 24.

A total of 12 head-to-head matchups will be presented this football season with every showdown heard live on The EOG Sports Hour, a radio show heard weekday evenings at 10:00 Pacific on KLAV-AM 1230 (www.klav1230am.com) in Las Vegas.

Alan Dinkenson will release his top seven plays from the weekend football card against seven plays from the featured challenger for a weekly prize pot that could reach as high as $2,100.

"The monetary terms of the showdown will be discussed privately," said the 59-year-old Dinkenson. "I'm willing to risk anywhere between $100 to $1,000 every week."
 
Scratch

Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

Tough call here.....Dinkerson is so full of himself and his picks have been horrible but JK still pumps up this "gentleman"..."good guy"

Railturd is a pile of shit tout who only wins picking games after they are over.

I hope they both go winless since the obvious move is fade both.

Merry XMass all!
 
FISHHEAD

Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

Scratch said:
Tough call here.....Dinkerson is so full of himself and his picks have been horrible but JK still pumps up this "gentleman"..."good guy"

Railturd is a pile of shit tout who only wins picking games after they are over.

I hope they both go winless since the obvious move is fade both.

Merry XMass all!
LMFAO
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

Scratch said:
Tough call here.....Dinkerson is so full of himself and his picks have been horrible but JK still pumps up this "gentleman"..."good guy"

Railturd is a pile of shit tout who only wins picking games after they are over.

I hope they both go winless since the obvious move is fade both.

Merry XMass all!
Happy holidays, Scratch.
 
T

EOG Master
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

two good guys and good cappers (although obviously dink is mainly just nhl)

I will shock the eog crowd and say I lean to birdie :btj:
 
C

EOG Master
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

JK must have missed my correction. Dink is 3-7 heads-up, with wins over DrinkYourMilkshake, Boat and pvcpipe.
 
C

EOG Master
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

Dave Cokin would move lines on the Sunday night Stardust Line show with JK when his CFB picks were released at 11:55PM PST.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

tripp said:
two good guys and good cappers (although obviously dink is mainly just nhl)

I will shock the eog crowd and say I lean to birdie :btj:
That is no shock....you have been on Rail's jock for over a year....
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

Let the record show, Viejo Dinosaur defeated "Dink" last week and donated half his winnings ($250) to Southern California Thoroughbred Rescue (www.sctbrescue.org).
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

railbird

EOG Master
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

Woodrow Wilson said:
3-8 will be much better than SportsOptions' Mark Simons 0-12.
Mark Simons hit 49%, Dink is hitting 42%. Mark had a tougher schedule. Dink is facing utter cupcakes and still losing to people like Viejo Dinosaur.
 
munson15

I want winners...
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

railbird said:
Mark Simons hit 49%, Dink is hitting 42%. Mark had a tougher schedule. Dink is facing utter cupcakes and still losing to people like Viejo Dinosaur.
This cupcake went 6-1 with a 24 point best bet winner.:btj:
 
KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

That was a great show last night, fellas. Best of luck to the both of you. :cheers
 
Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

railbird said:
I moved the lines on all 3 of my NFL sides.
All of a sudden Rail is interested in beating the closing line....something he used to say was not that big a deal....Rail going to get a rude awakening when he has to pick games before they start..
 
silvereye

2
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

man does this railbird character have a sense of humor? even when dink was teasing him, the guy did not even have much of a reaction. I don't think I heard him laugh for a second.
 
railbird

EOG Master
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

silvereye said:
man does this railbird character have a sense of humor? even when dink was teasing him, the guy did not even have much of a reaction. I don't think I heard him laugh for a second.
I can't physically laugh or smile do to my radiation and 2 surgerys. Took heaven meds just to speak
 
TheGuesser

EOG Dedicated
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

Your logic on your best bet is flawless Dink. If Miami(or Balt) wins, I expect this line to fall under a TD, even with KC playing their subs. Of course, logic said Philly wouldn't play last week and the Bears would. :shoot:
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

railbird said:
I can't physically laugh or smile do to my radiation and 2 surgerys. Took heaven meds just to speak
I heard you on the show a few times before and I thought you sounded exactly the same. And I DID hear you laugh one time on last nights show.

:+clueless
 
J

joeybagadonuts

Guest
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

railbird said:
I can't physically laugh or smile do to my radiation and 2 surgerys. Took heaven meds just to speak
Is this what they call oxycontin these days?
 
cassiusclay

EOG Master
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

rail got a bad number with pitt?

say it ain't so....impossible

alot easier to get good lines when you post plays at 1/2 time

:lightbulb:
 
Woodrow Wilson

EOG Dedicated
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

It figures some idiot here would rail getting a bad numb with pitt despite them winning the game outright.
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

Look for Birdie to be featured in a NCAAB challenge in early January.
 
Y

yisman

EOG Master
Re: The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

railbird said:
Mark Simons hit 49%, Dink is hitting 42%. Mark had a tougher schedule. Dink is facing utter cupcakes and still losing to people like Viejo Dinosaur.
In the Mark Simons thread, you claimed all the EOG posters were cupcakes and easy to beat (you excluded yourself, of course).

John Kelly said:
Railbird turns 15 soon.
railbird, when is your birthday?
 
