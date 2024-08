The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

236 OREGON -13.5213 PITTSBURGH +4.5215-216 Utah State-Northern Illinois UNDER 57.5317 JETS +6.5316 COWBOYS +6.5328 CARDINALS +1.5238 ARIZONA STATE -14 (Best Bet)228 LOUISVILLE -3.5213-214 Pittsburgh-Bowling Green UNDER 50305 TEXANS +7318 DOLPHINS -6.5307 BROWNS +7320 VIKINGS -3329 CHIEFS +9.5 (Best Bet)Put your money where your mouth is.Eye On Gaming this fall will offer a handicapping challenge featuring Las Vegas-based sports betting pro Alan Dinkenson."Dink" will accept challenges from registered members of EOG's online community beginning Tuesday, October 8 and continuing every Tuesday through December 24.A total of 12 head-to-head matchups will be presented this football season with every showdown heard live on, a radio show heard weekday evenings at 10:00 Pacific on KLAV-AM 1230 ( www.klav1230am.com ) in Las Vegas.Alan Dinkenson will release his top seven plays from the weekend football card against seven plays from the featured challenger for a weekly prize pot that could reach as high as $2,100."The monetary terms of the showdown will be discussed privately," said the 59-year-old Dinkenson. "I'm willing to risk anywhere between $100 to $1,000 every week."