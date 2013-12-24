The Duel with Dink (Dink vs. Railbird)

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
RAILBIRD'S PLAYS
236 OREGON -13.5
213 PITTSBURGH +4.5
215-216 Utah State-Northern Illinois UNDER 57.5
317 JETS +6.5
316 COWBOYS +6.5
328 CARDINALS +1.5
238 ARIZONA STATE -14 (Best Bet)
DINK'S PLAYS
228 LOUISVILLE -3.5
213-214 Pittsburgh-Bowling Green UNDER 50
305 TEXANS +7
318 DOLPHINS -6.5
307 BROWNS +7
320 VIKINGS -3
329 CHIEFS +9.5 (Best Bet)
Put your money where your mouth is.
Eye On Gaming this fall will offer a handicapping challenge featuring Las Vegas-based sports betting pro Alan Dinkenson.
"Dink" will accept challenges from registered members of EOG's online community beginning Tuesday, October 8 and continuing every Tuesday through December 24.
A total of 12 head-to-head matchups will be presented this football season with every showdown heard live on The EOG Sports Hour, a radio show heard weekday evenings at 10:00 Pacific on KLAV-AM 1230 (www.klav1230am.com) in Las Vegas.
Alan Dinkenson will release his top seven plays from the weekend football card against seven plays from the featured challenger for a weekly prize pot that could reach as high as $2,100.
"The monetary terms of the showdown will be discussed privately," said the 59-year-old Dinkenson. "I'm willing to risk anywhere between $100 to $1,000 every week."
236 OREGON -13.5
213 PITTSBURGH +4.5
215-216 Utah State-Northern Illinois UNDER 57.5
317 JETS +6.5
316 COWBOYS +6.5
328 CARDINALS +1.5
238 ARIZONA STATE -14 (Best Bet)
DINK'S PLAYS
228 LOUISVILLE -3.5
213-214 Pittsburgh-Bowling Green UNDER 50
305 TEXANS +7
318 DOLPHINS -6.5
307 BROWNS +7
320 VIKINGS -3
329 CHIEFS +9.5 (Best Bet)
Put your money where your mouth is.
Eye On Gaming this fall will offer a handicapping challenge featuring Las Vegas-based sports betting pro Alan Dinkenson.
"Dink" will accept challenges from registered members of EOG's online community beginning Tuesday, October 8 and continuing every Tuesday through December 24.
A total of 12 head-to-head matchups will be presented this football season with every showdown heard live on The EOG Sports Hour, a radio show heard weekday evenings at 10:00 Pacific on KLAV-AM 1230 (www.klav1230am.com) in Las Vegas.
Alan Dinkenson will release his top seven plays from the weekend football card against seven plays from the featured challenger for a weekly prize pot that could reach as high as $2,100.
"The monetary terms of the showdown will be discussed privately," said the 59-year-old Dinkenson. "I'm willing to risk anywhere between $100 to $1,000 every week."