The early-season woes of the Washington Wizards

A starting backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal looks good on paper.



Yet, the Wizards opened the season with five straight losses, including four losses at home where they failed to cover a number in any game.



The Wizards plan to manage Russell Westbrook's workload this season.



Westbrook will sit out today's game in Minneapolis in the second of back-to-back contests.



The Wizards lost by three points last night against the Chicago Bulls and they did not help their cause with four technical fouls called against four different players (Beal, Westbrook, Bryant and Bertrans).



Dumb, dumb, dumb.



Head coach Scottie Brooks is in the final year of his contract and he may not last the entire season.