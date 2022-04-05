The EOG 500 (Free chance to win $700)

The NBA playoffs begin Saturday, April 16 and the NHL playoffs start Monday, May 2.



Simply select the "Final Four" teams in both the NBA and NHL postseasons.



Contestants will earn one point for each semifinalist, three points for each finalist and five points for correctly selecting the league champion.



The contestant who earns the most points will capture the winner-take-all prize of $700.



BetDSI generously provided $500 for this contest while EOG contributors Dell Dude and TobyTyler each contributed $100.



The time stamp -- the earlier, the better -- will break all ties among our maximum field of 50 entrants.



Entry deadline is Saturday, April 30 at noon ET.