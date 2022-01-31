The EOG 500 (Here's another free shot to win $500)

The February edition of The EOG 500 is simple and straightforward.

Contestants are asked to "write tomorrow's headline today" regarding Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to be played Sunday, February 13.

There will be two parts to this unique competition.

1) Write a headline for Super Bowl LVI as it might appear in the next day's newspaper.

2) Write the lead sentence as well.

Here's an example of a headline and lead sentence that appeared following last year's Super Bowl in the pages of The New York Times.

HEADLINE: Buccaneers beat the Chiefs and Tom Brady is a champion again

LEAD SENTENCE: A nearly flawless Tom Brady claimed his record seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday, winning a duel with his young rival Patrick Mahomes and burnishing his legacy as the greatest quarterback in N.F.L. history by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

A panel of three judges led by yours truly will select the winner.

Entries will be judged on accuracy, originality and comprehensiveness.

The field will be limited to 50 contestants.

Only one entry per person.
 
Headline: Mission Accomplished - Rams Win SB 56

Lead Sentence: When the Los Angeles Rams paid a big price to acquire QB Matt Stafford they did it with one goal in mind: Win the Super Bowl - and Sunday the Rams did just that becoming the second-straight team to win the game on its home field, beating the Bengals to win the franchise's second Super Bowl and first in Los Angeles.
 
