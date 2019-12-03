The EOG Octagon (SKINNY versus "1")

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#1
#1
The EOG Octagon is a head-to-head handicapping showdown featuring a winner-take-all purse of 2,500 bananas.

Each contestant provides 1,000 bananas to the prize pot with EOG supplying the added bananas.

The format is flexible.

The participants have agreed to submit 40 plays in December with the handicapper earning the most units being declared the winner.

All plays must land in the range of -200 to +200.

Contestants are allowed only one wager per event.

Contestants will post selections using prices and pointspreads from the following establishments: CRIS, Pinnacle, BetDSI, Westgate and William Hill.

Once a contestant posts a selection, neither the contestant nor the opponent can submit a play in the same game.

To make an official selection, each contestant must submit the following four pieces of information in the post: Betting number, team name, price/pointspread and available sports book.

The handicapper with the most units at the end of the month will be declared the winner.

At month's end, the winner stays on the court for the following month and the loser goes home.

I'll try to recruit ABUNDY, BRAYDEN11, CHO, FAIR WARNING, HEIM, KANE, NUT6, PALEFACE, PINNACLE420, RAILBIRD, SCOOPER, SVBETTOR, TOBY TYLER, VIEJO DINOSAUR and others for this space in 2020.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#2
#2
Two gentleman gamblers hook up in the month of December for a fair and friendly competition.

May the handicapper who performs best capture the purse money.
 
S

skinny

EOG Senior Member
#8
#8
I won the last two contests by a gnat's eyelash, very fortunate.

Heim and Richsox were worthy opponents, and I'm sure "1" will be also.

Two plays tonight
787 oru+14.5-110 wg
308056 utsa- 8-105 cris
 
Last edited by a moderator:
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#14
#14
here is what i predict, i predict 6 and 7 day lapses of plays from this 1 guy. followed by clusters of square nfl plays. high profile bowl favorites and then some square nba sides.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#17
#17
Sounds good.

And I'll try to schedule Viejo Dinosaur for February so we can take the bitter rivalry from the locker room to the Octagon.

Should be good theatre.

Foreign objects will not be allowed in the ring.
 
Last edited:
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#24
#24
John Kelly said:
"1" is a mystery man.

Like the old Clinton policy involving gays in the military: Don't ask, don't tell.
Click to expand...
JK. You being a wordsmith using a gay reference in relation to "1" is probably frowned upon. But then again in the times we live in now I would not be surprised to see a James Bond movie come out with Bond being gay.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top