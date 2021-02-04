The Guesser - R.I.P.

winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#1
#1
I think we kinda though this was the case. Now it has been confirmed

Fair Warning text me this link a few days ago. I sent something to his cousin and if/when I get a reply and he says it is OK to post it here - I will

A few years ago I posted here asking if someone wanted to split a Survivor Pool entry with me. The pool cost $100 but if you paid by a certain date you got 2 entries. Guesser said he wanted to do it so we split the entry in 2018 and 2019. He did it by himself this season.

Sorry to see a good one leave us. Knowing his email was "morefaves" for his email provider I think I know who'd he be playing this Sunday

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1510905972517799/permalink/2864291020512614/
 
Last edited:
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#3
#3
That is not a high Bill Barr. He was from Brooklyn, New York. Let's consider the source and wait. Just from his email, I know Winky cuck got his last name wrong. Starts with H.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top