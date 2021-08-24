The head-fake game: How sharp bettors fool the betting market

veijo is the business dying a slow death ? it seems like it is getting shaped into a different look. Even don best days could be numbered unless someone comes in and puts some cash into it.
 
I never believed in the head fake nonsense.
bottom line if you spot a 30 point mistake like the espn article showed
you hammer the bad number the 2nd you empty every penny you own

betting the other side to show a head fake is simply throwing money away.

also a 1 dime bet on duke/nc will not move the line
no matter what kind of reputation you have. so the others get take 3.5 instead of 3

I worked for jimmy at the barbary coast back in the day
and later Jerry Ludt on orders from the owner Kenny Epstein he would send out a group
starting at the Aladdin and ending at the union plaza

for guys to hit every casino and simply say

how is michigan only 3 over Iowa the old man has been betting michigan
like he knows the final score.
meanwhile a oddsmaker mistake should have had the game at Iowa -1
so books begging for michigan money had what they called the big fish story
to keep money coming on michigan -3 without having to move off the 3 number
RUMORS MOVE THE LINES. today we have the internet so guys rarely know if the line is right
or the famous the games a trap

back to why they called it the big fish story its from the old fish story

a guy catches a 10 pound fish tells a buddy who tells a buddy
that fish becomes a 80 pound fish in a hour

I know this because at 18 yrs old I got paid to do it that was 38 years ago
and there was no old man it just sounded sexy to sell that point.

in closing back then all you had to say was someone walked into
little caesars with a paper bag and bet xxxxx then you say and there was a line from
runners at the pay phones at little caesars and that was your head fake

in the past we had little caesars
today we have Billy Walters and the internet to create uncertainty
 
MrTop said:
veijo is the business dying a slow death ? it seems like it is getting shaped into a different look. Even don best days could be numbered unless someone comes in and puts some cash into it.
The business I knew is dead….now it is all about math,probabilities,and exchanges….guys like Ray Cabino knows the score…
 
agree Arturo

to make a living in this game you need the best number
if you cant find it you PASS

and if you cant figure out a line if off
you should not be betting serious money.
 
I never believed in the head fake nonsense.

It happens numerous times a day. Sharps do it because the PPH shops copy either Bmker or Pinn, so they bet them( sometimes it only takes a nickel at Pinn) and they move the PPH's jump and boom they have 40 beards betting whatever their agent limit is into the PPH. Yes there are still some stubborn agents out there.
 
THE FACTSMAN said:
I never believed in the head fake nonsense.
bottom line if you spot a 30 point mistake like the espn article showed
you hammer the bad number the 2nd you empty every penny you own

betting the other side to show a head fake is simply throwing money away.

also a 1 dime bet on duke/nc will not move the line
no matter what kind of reputation you have. so the others get take 3.5 instead of 3

I worked for jimmy at the barbary coast back in the day
and later Jerry Ludt on orders from the owner Kenny Epstein he would send out a group
starting at the Aladdin and ending at the union plaza

for guys to hit every casino and simply say

how is michigan only 3 over Iowa the old man has been betting michigan
like he knows the final score.
meanwhile a oddsmaker mistake should have had the game at Iowa -1
so books begging for michigan money had what they called the big fish story
to keep money coming on michigan -3 without having to move off the 3 number
RUMORS MOVE THE LINES. today we have the internet so guys rarely know if the line is right
or the famous the games a trap

back to why they called it the big fish story its from the old fish story

a guy catches a 10 pound fish tells a buddy who tells a buddy
that fish becomes a 80 pound fish in a hour

I know this because at 18 yrs old I got paid to do it that was 38 years ago
and there was no old man it just sounded sexy to sell that point.

in closing back then all you had to say was someone walked into
little caesars with a paper bag and bet xxxxx then you say and there was a line from
runners at the pay phones at little caesars and that was your head fake

in the past we had little caesars
today we have Billy Walters and the internet to create uncertainty
someone walked into
little caesars with a paper bag

Then You Called Over Gene Mayday, and Showed Him What Was Inside That Bag.
 
boston massacre said:
someone walked into
little caesars with a paper bag

Then You Called Over Gene Mayday, and Showed Him What Was Inside That Bag.
Boston going in the memory vault I love it

Gene sometimes never even counted it

He was actually crazy but a solid guy

only place you can play 25 cent craps
and bet a million dollars on a football game
 
THE FACTSMAN said:
Boston going in the memory vault I love it

Gene sometimes never even counted it

He was actually crazy but a solid guy

only place you can play 25 cent craps
and bet a million dollars on a football game
Those were the days….Bob Stupek bet a million a couple of times there….Montana Mel always at the front door with a six pack of Budweiser….
 
THE FACTSMAN said:
Boston going in the memory vault I love it

Gene sometimes never even counted it

He was actually crazy but a solid guy

only place you can play 25 cent craps
and bet a million dollars on a football game
only place you can play 25 cent craps
and bet a million dollars on a football game

He Was There For Everyone.
 
This is a bad thread.. the topic was fine. The replies were really bad.
If you can move a market for a peanut at 559 AM and bet 7x that at 609 AM you're a dummy not to.
If you're on a sheet of a guy selling your plays on the backend and cant figure out what to do... you need help.
If you dont freeze a number while you wait for injury info at open...
If you havent worked with a opposing opinion to get the 6.5 & 7.5..

We have a cris sheet in the chat saying he doesnt believe it happens. I'm not sure what I'm reading.
 
NowshesmyRuca said:
Does JK have this thread on ignore? Say something, even if its telling us there's no chance of a pod and we should just fuck off.
Just now seeing this thread, RUCA.

Heading to Costa Rica in late September and then back to Las Vegas in January.

Once settled in Las Vegas, I'll investigate the radio/podcast options.

FACTS has been more than generous in trying to get a project off the ground.

I remember having some good times with Joe at Caesars Palace when he had about $80,000 (no joke) on the craps table.

Gotta love Las Vegas.
 
I remember when betting syndicates were "queering the numbers" on NBA totals at the old Stardust Race and Sports Book.

The year was 1990.

Johnny Avello, once the top man at Bally's and later Wynn Las Vegas and now with DraftKings, once called the Stardust "a pissing post."

Too funny.
 
Art Manteris at the Las Vegas Hilton instituted odds of 12/10 on NBA totals one season after professional gamblers routinely hammered the house with their information.

Ugh.
 
This.

jasson621 said:
I never believed in the head fake nonsense.

It happens numerous times a day. Sharps do it because the PPH shops copy either Bmker or Pinn, so they bet them( sometimes it only takes a nickel at Pinn) and they move the PPH's jump and boom they have 40 beards betting whatever their agent limit is into the PPH. Yes there are still some stubborn agents out there.
This.


NowshesmyRuca said:
What is this 2002? Radio? Just do a pod so much easier and a hell of a lot cheaper.
And This:

Drnkyourmlkshk said:
This is a bad thread.. the topic was fine. The replies were really bad.
If you can move a market for a peanut at 559 AM and bet 7x that at 609 AM you're a dummy not to.
If you're on a sheet of a guy selling your plays on the backend and cant figure out what to do... you need help.
If you dont freeze a number while you wait for injury info at open...
If you havent worked with a opposing opinion to get the 6.5 & 7.5..

We have a cris sheet in the chat saying he doesnt believe it happens. I'm not sure what I'm reading.
Viejo Dinosaur said:
EOG needs a radio show…guys like Factsman, Willy Loman, and Ray Cabino could educate others about the spots betting industry.
One of the best listens out there, one of my favorites if not my favorite. As a matter of fact, I'm going to increase his Partnership stake in the our Fictional Think Tank to 49.5%.
 
THE FACTSMAN said:
I never believed in the head fake nonsense.
Markets are typically rife w/ manipulation. Look at the GameStop craziness.

Last night, Colo Colo's game was 100% spoofed in the run. Those Bastards caught me out, can you imagine that, the MJ of EOG got fooled.... no worries, we'll trade that one off.
 
GameBred said:
Markets are typically rife w/ manipulation. Look at the GameStop craziness.

Last night, Colo Colo's game was 100% spoofed in the run. Those Bastards caught me out, can you imagine that, the MJ of EOG got fooled.... no worries, we'll trade that one off.
I had you pegged for the LJ of EOG…..
 
Heres my favorite personal story.

2017 I'm on a pretty good run in cfb. Agent at a small pph calls me and says they can only take nickels from me from now on but he will give me openers. I'm fine with it but confused as he wont tell me what mirror of screen out he will use for openers. Hes never heard of a screen etc.

Next Sunday night they post openers from pinny. I bet 12 games at nickels and the entire screen lights up the second I hit submit. I know I've been botted. I call him furious and he plays dumb. Like ridiculously dumb. Has never heard of bots, pinny, just a employee yada yada. I win a peanut. Next Sunday he gets all the oppos I can think of.

He calls Saturday night at 7 pm and says are we going to win a single fucking game!? Like we are partners!

He didn't even realize he had 3 points the worst of every game. Jig was up and very next week no openers.. nickel limits remained.
 
Drnkyourmlkshk said:
He calls Saturday night at 7 pm and says are we going to win a single fucking game!? Like we are partners!

He didn't even realize he had 3 points the worst of every game. Jig was up and very next week no openers.. nickel limits remained.
I fucking love it. Are "WE," gonna win? You should have said, "Are WE gonna stop fucking around."

What the US needs, besides an Exchange, are mininum bet laws for the regulated shops.
 
John Kelly said:
Art Manteris at the Las Vegas Hilton instituted odds of 12/10 on NBA totals one season after professional gamblers routinely hammered the house with their information.

Ugh.
I remember that because, of course, the Reno Hilton (now GSR) and Flamingo Reno (now defunct) also used the LV Hilton line. As I remember, for several years, all two teamers involving an NBA total paid 12/5 not 13/5.
 
ComptrBob said:
I remember that because, of course, the Reno Hilton (now GSR) and Flamingo Reno (now defunct) also used the LV Hilton line. As I remember, for several years, all two teamers involving an NBA total paid 12/5 not 13/5.
Ahhh yes.

And remember the 2007 NFL season when the New England Patriots were on a roll and Las Vegas bookmakers stopped accepting parlays on "Pats and OVER."

Say it ain't so.

Feels like a bad dream.

Granted, the "Pats and OVER" parlay cashed in eight of the team's first 10 games, but why not manage your action accordingly?

Interestingly, the "Pats and OVER" parlay did not connect over New England's final nine games of the season, including Super Bowl XLII where the Giants upset the Pats, 17-14.

The house would have recovered their early-season losses and a whole lot more had they simply kept writing tickets on the "Pats and OVER."

In Super Bowl XLII, the Pats closed a 12.5-point favorite with a total of 54.5.

Dog and under cashed easily.
 
ComptrBob said:
I remember that because, of course, the Reno Hilton (now GSR) and Flamingo Reno (now defunct) also used the LV Hilton line. As I remember, for several years, all two teamers involving an NBA total paid 12/5 not 13/5.
Artie was a great guy to hang out with but was overrated as a bookmaker….
 
