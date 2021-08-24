The head-fake game: How sharp bettors fool the betting market

I never believed in the head fake nonsense.

bottom line if you spot a 30 point mistake like the espn article showed

you hammer the bad number the 2nd you empty every penny you own



betting the other side to show a head fake is simply throwing money away.



also a 1 dime bet on duke/nc will not move the line

no matter what kind of reputation you have. so the others get take 3.5 instead of 3



I worked for jimmy at the barbary coast back in the day

and later Jerry Ludt on orders from the owner Kenny Epstein he would send out a group

starting at the Aladdin and ending at the union plaza



for guys to hit every casino and simply say



how is michigan only 3 over Iowa the old man has been betting michigan

like he knows the final score.

meanwhile a oddsmaker mistake should have had the game at Iowa -1

so books begging for michigan money had what they called the big fish story

to keep money coming on michigan -3 without having to move off the 3 number

RUMORS MOVE THE LINES. today we have the internet so guys rarely know if the line is right

or the famous the games a trap



back to why they called it the big fish story its from the old fish story



a guy catches a 10 pound fish tells a buddy who tells a buddy

that fish becomes a 80 pound fish in a hour



I know this because at 18 yrs old I got paid to do it that was 38 years ago

and there was no old man it just sounded sexy to sell that point.



in closing back then all you had to say was someone walked into

little caesars with a paper bag and bet xxxxx then you say and there was a line from

runners at the pay phones at little caesars and that was your head fake



in the past we had little caesars

today we have Billy Walters and the internet to create uncertainty