The head-fake game: How sharp bettors fool the betting market

I remember that because, of course, the Reno Hilton (now GSR) and Flamingo Reno (now defunct) also used the LV Hilton line. As I remember, for several years, all two teamers involving an NBA total paid 12/5 not 13/5.
Ahhh yes.
And remember the 2007 NFL season when the New England Patriots were on a roll and Las Vegas bookmakers stopped accepting parlays on "Pats and OVER."
Say it ain't so.
Feels like a bad dream.
Granted, the "Pats and OVER" parlay cashed in eight of the team's first 10 games, but why not manage your action accordingly?
Interestingly, the "Pats and OVER" parlay did not connect over New England's final nine games of the season, including Super Bowl XLII where the Giants upset the Pats, 17-14.
The house would have recovered their early-season losses and a whole lot more had they simply kept writing tickets on the "Pats and OVER."
In Super Bowl XLII, the Pats closed a 12.5-point favorite with a total of 54.5.
Dog and under cashed easily.