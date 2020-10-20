The Heim Trials

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
#1
Hear ye, Hear ye, The Crowns Court is now in session.

The Honorable Crown Prosecutor, GameBred, has brought charges against the following Persons:

Poster Heim

Poster FairWarning

Doc Rivers.

All three miscreants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.

The Charge....

Treason.

The penalty....

Death.

Will the accused please step forward and present their defense.
 
ZzyzxRoad

EOG Dedicated
#2
Yeah
 
