The IRS Sets a Trap for Cryptocurrency Tax Cheats

The tax collector is making it a lot harder to pretend you don’t have bitcoin or other virtual currencies hidden away somewhere

Cryptocurrency holders, beware: A surprising change to your 2020 tax form is about to strip away excuses for ignoring the tax rules on bitcoin, ether or other digital currencies.The Internal Revenue Service plans to alter the standard 1040 form by putting this question on the front page:The taxpayer must check the box “Yes” or “No.”