The Last Big US Facing Offshore that's gone under?

EOG Dedicated
I'm talking about a formerly, at least B Rated, pretty popular place, at least on the Offshore Forums, that simply no longer exists. I'm excluding places like Carib, which was highly rated, was popular, still exists, but seems to not have paid anyone for at least a year or so, and similarly Topbet, which I'm not sure was as ever highly rated.

In my memory and very limited research, I think it might be Canbet in early 2014, or WSEX in 2013, depending on how you look at it. I think Canbet had stopped taking US action a few years prior. Both were still open taking bets for years prior, and were stiffing, and/or slow paying for years, but then just finally disappeared. Can anyone think of any more recent?

If not, that's a good thing, although if anyplace is going to be tested, 2020 will be a pretty good test.
 
Wasn't there a big ordeal about a site that was named "something island" that SBR promoted as a solid book but were freezing accounts from withdrawing and went under. SBR had their head in the sand during this time.

I think it was bet island or something along that name.
 
jimmythegreek said:
Good ole Bet Islands highly promoted by John Walker. The scammer book with numerous 'processing issues' and their infamous D rating.
My memory tells me that Bet Island took between $1.5M to $2M in player funds.

Yet SBR kept their rating very high while this disaster was going on.

Just showed who was buttering SBR's bread at that time while they tried to promote themselves as a watchdog.

fucking joke.
 
I never had a problem with Canbet or WSEX, but I avoided both near their respective ends. I don't think anything has gone from "safe" to closed since after the 2006 fiasco. Lots of people speculate on issues coming, but the marketplace has really cleaned itself up and the ridiculous scams like SBG have been exposed. Now with Bitcoin solving a lot of the financial risks in transactions, I think our money is a lot safer than it ever really was. Not 100% safe, but much better than when you had to worry about stuff like the Feds eventually getting to the bottom of how Bodog or 5 Dimes was paying out their customers.
 
WildBill said:
I never had a problem with Canbet or WSEX, but I avoided both near their respective ends. I don't think anything has gone from "safe" to closed since after the 2006 fiasco. Lots of people speculate on issues coming, but the marketplace has really cleaned itself up and the ridiculous scams like SBG have been exposed. Now with Bitcoin solving a lot of the financial risks in transactions, I think our money is a lot safer than it ever really was. Not 100% safe, but much better than when you had to worry about stuff like the Feds eventually getting to the bottom of how Bodog or 5 Dimes was paying out their customers.
I wish I could have avoided WSEX near the end. Unfortunately I had built a big balance there, and was taking money out as fast as I could, but suddenly in 2008 it started getting harder to get it out, and it started only coming in dribs and drabs, every few months, until it just finally stopped, and they finally went bye bye with too much of my money. Does seem everything has been pretty stable for alot of years.
 
WildBill said:
I never had a problem with Canbet or WSEX, but I avoided both near their respective ends. I don't think anything has gone from "safe" to closed since after the 2006 fiasco. Lots of people speculate on issues coming, but the marketplace has really cleaned itself up and the ridiculous scams like SBG have been exposed. Now with Bitcoin solving a lot of the financial risks in transactions, I think our money is a lot safer than it ever really was. Not 100% safe, but much better than when you had to worry about stuff like the Feds eventually getting to the bottom of how Bodog or 5 Dimes was paying out their customers.
I loved Canbet until they were sold.
 
