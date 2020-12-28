The last minute of an NBA quarter

Brace yourself.



The variance is extreme.



Bettors who are involved with NBA totals are familiar with the action.



Scoreless minutes are possible but so too are minutes where both teams combine for 10, 11, 12 points or more.



One disadvantage for OVER bettors: They typically need BOTH pace and production to cash the bet.



One disadvantage for UNDER bettors: A lot of NBA shooters are deadly when left unguarded unlike their college counterparts who are hit-and-miss with the open jumper.