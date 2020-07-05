The Madden '20 sims fix is in

LA Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Friday night:



Game is relatively close all game long. 13-10 halftime score turns into a 19-16 least for GB leading during both scenarios. Closing line was GB -4 and 39.5 with game played at Lambeau.



Crosby kicks a chip shot 18 yd fg with :36 to break a 16 all tie. Kickoff and field position takes place at their own 36 yard line after a nice return.



Rams have no timeouts and there's :36 left. After an incompletion and a sack, Goff drops back and throws a pick 6 on the final play of the game because the receiver up the middle ran the wrong route. Final score 26-16 GB.



GB and over winds up hitting. Sometimes I wonder how high the rig factor is set but I can't wait for real sports to return, despite limited or no fans present.