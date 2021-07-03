The NCAA Completely Fkd Themselves By Allowing Athletes to Get Paid!

They absolutely fucked themselves out of hundreds of millions every year with this wild wild west opening they just did.



Why?



They aren't going to get any of this money that the athletes get.



could have opened things up by saying "any deal done with an athlete we get 20% of the deal" or some percentage for it to be a legal deal that allows the athlete to keep their eligibility.



Master P's son who plays basketball at Tennessee State (he is a freshman) signed a deal with a coding and web design company for four years for 2,000,000!



This is just the beginning.



Can't wait to see what some of these top end athletes with big social media followings are going to get.



Oh man this is going to be fun to watch.