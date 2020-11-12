The New Jockey in New York.



Female jockey Ferrin Peterson has moved her tack from Monmouth over to Aqueduct for the Fall meet.



She was a top jockey this summer at the Oceanport NJ track and now, following the guidance of her agent, hof jockey Julie Krone,

she will test her skills against arguably the toughest jockey colony in America.



What’s also interesting is that she’s an excellent student who has completed her veterinary studies in California yet

she has chosen to compete as a jockey instead of starting her work in the field of veterinary medicine.



From what I’ve seen of her, she’s very quiet on a horse, helping the horse to relax which

gives her the best possible edge going routes around two turns.



We’ll also find out what kind of a ‘leg up’ she gets from agent Krone who was herself a legend in New York and Florida racing 30 years ago.

I remember taking a January vacation at Gulfstream way back in ‘92 or ‘93 and Krone would win 3-4 races daily. She was like a cash machine.

Krone I’m sure still has connections in NY she can shake the cobwebs off, thereby creating some good opportunities for her jock.



Peterson rides 4 today at Aqueduct.