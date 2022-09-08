The No Cash Bears

Cashless society, that's where we are headed.



Went to Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago the other day for a WNBA game.



Stood in a line of 10 people (yours truly and nine women, none of whom were interested in me) at the souvenir stand.



Was going to purchase a Chicago Sky t-shirt as a gift for $30.



Got to the front of the line and had $30 cash in my hand.



"No cash," said the clerk.



"Then no sale," I said, shaking my head in disgust.



Terrible policy, I thought.



Upon further review, no one was complaining about the policy.



Everyone was paying with their debit/credit cards.



My cards were in my backpack located in hotel room.



Lesson learned.



Need to adjust.