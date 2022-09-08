The No Cash Bears

Starting with this Sunday's Bear game at Soldier Field, they will not accept cash for anything in the stadium.

Is this the norm at stadiums these days?
 
Cashless society, that's where we are headed.

Went to Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago the other day for a WNBA game.

Stood in a line of 10 people (yours truly and nine women, none of whom were interested in me) at the souvenir stand.

Was going to purchase a Chicago Sky t-shirt as a gift for $30.

Got to the front of the line and had $30 cash in my hand.

"No cash," said the clerk.

"Then no sale," I said, shaking my head in disgust.

Terrible policy, I thought.

Upon further review, no one was complaining about the policy.

Everyone was paying with their debit/credit cards.

My cards were in my backpack located in hotel room.

Lesson learned.

Need to adjust.
 
