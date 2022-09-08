The No Cash Bears

Cashless society, that's where we are headed.
Went to Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago the other day for a WNBA game.
Stood in a line of 10 people (yours truly and nine women, none of whom were interested in me) at the souvenir stand.
Was going to purchase a Chicago Sky t-shirt as a gift for $30.
Got to the front of the line and had $30 cash in my hand.
"No cash," said the clerk.
"Then no sale," I said, shaking my head in disgust.
Terrible policy, I thought.
Upon further review, no one was complaining about the policy.
Everyone was paying with their debit/credit cards.
My cards were in my backpack located in hotel room.
Lesson learned.
Need to adjust.