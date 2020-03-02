Menu
The Patriot nurse on the Coronavirus
Thread starter
railbird
Start date
Today at 7:22 PM
railbird
EOG Master
Today at 7:22 PM
railbird
EOG Master
Today at 7:25 PM
Keep young children indoors, young children are cute, but they have horrendous hygene, keep immigrants out. Get rid of inflammatory foods in your diet
railbird
EOG Master
Today at 7:27 PM
Love the Patriot nurse, she is a Jewish sister in Christ.
railbird
EOG Master
Today at 7:29 PM
Do NOT share food. This is probably where Italy went bad.
railbird
EOG Master
Today at 7:29 PM
Asians need to stop sharing soups.
L
lap18
EOG Dedicated
Today at 7:42 PM
These posts made me laugh
Last edited by a moderator:
15 minutes ago
Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
34 minutes ago
Rail sharing ideas from Trump and Pence....
M
michael777
EOG Dedicated
12 minutes ago
Those are ALWAYS great ideas
John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
10 minutes ago
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Rail sharing ideas from Trump and Pence....
Click to expand...
A Cabinet post should be offered soon.
Secretary of Gambling?
