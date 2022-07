Re: The PIED PIPER from PASADENA Sidney Wicks , a powerful 6'9" rebounding machine, went to L.A. 's Hamilton High. After he was graduated, his family moved to the suburb of Santa Monica and he is playing at Santa Monica CC right now. He was not a good student in high school, but the chances are bright he'll make the B average necessary to go on to nearby UCLA as a sophomore instead of as a junior. Tarkanian's own ace, Robinson, was twice All-City Player of the Year at L.A. 's Jefferson High, not far from the Watts riot area. His family moved to Pasadena and the commissioner again found "no undue influence."Tarkanian is a Pied Piper of Negro youngsters not only because he is the best JC coach in California and maybe the country, but also because he and his wife Lois take a genuine interest in the players' welfare. Jerry is a combination confidant and disciplinarian, and Lois, a speech and hearing consultant for a county school district, is a part-time tutor. Working in the den of her home, with four kids-of her own running around underfoot, she tutored Bradley flunkout Willie Betts in English and helped Robinson complete a remedial reading course."I had a lot of personal problems," says Betts, "and I talked to Mr. Tarkanian about anything that bothered me. You could go to him. He was something like a father. And he knows what's going on on the basketball floor."It's a combination other coaches are finding mighty hard to beat