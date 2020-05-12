Menu
The real truth of this country summed up in 3 minutes
Thread starter
Heisenberg
Start date
Today at 11:48 AM
Heisenberg
2
Today at 11:48 AM
#1
Today at 11:48 AM
#1
FairWarning
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Today at 11:51 AM
#2
Today at 11:51 AM
#2
Happy Birthday George
Heisenberg
2
Today at 11:58 AM
#3
Today at 11:58 AM
#3
FairWarning said:
Happy Birthday George
Click to expand...
No doubt-a very special guy
He was spot on about our govt purposely sabotaging public education to have a more ignorant society
