The refs hate Justin Fields…

NFL, NBA, NCAA & MLB are more corrupt than trump {and Biden~political system}...



This is some more blatant corrupt stuff we see on a daily basis.



Games are no longer determined on the field, or courts. NFL uses lame camera angles, lame replays, lame PI and lame holding calls to manipulate outcomes.

Isn't that like taking bribes {or keeping your job} so Big Money can suck even more from middle class Americas. Greed in America is Insatiable.



NFL refs don't become refs unless they know what calls make the most money for their networks, owners, & advertisers.



Refs/Umps are consistently inconsistent so they can cherry~pick calls. I sorta think the nfl should take out the passing play until they clean it up, cause its almost unwatchable now with their calls~no calls.



Zebras got "the word" from the networks, the league, and advertisers to hose the Bears tonight. .

{I got nothing on this game tonight...}



When is our society gonna clean up the totally blatant corruption in sports?



The word is out to all the media outlets to not say the word Ruggs...cause it means less money for some.



I agree with Mr. Kelly that there is a "secret pack" going on in NBA and all major sports.