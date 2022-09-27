The Republican Party summed up in one short video

Miss Lindsey is a lying two faced scumbag, but everyone knows this
This is why lifelong Republicans have left their party. In droves
Apparently, there are more of these nutjobs in the pipeline as well.
Jesus Christ!
So did Rubio…Ron Desantis voted against aid years ago when a hurricane devastated the NY and East Coast regions.
He's now begging for help from Biden and the US Government when a similar situation crushes Florida.
Biden says....whatever they need.
Because that's what a real President is supposed to do in times like this.
You might want to explain why they opposed the bill - because it was filled with pork for meaningless areas - such as alaska.So did Rubio…
If you can’t win legitimately, just try and cheat.
lol. It's like they are all still in the 4th grade.
They're whistling in the graveyard, 30 days until their whole world comes crashing down.Snow White Posting More Stink.
Trying To Turn The Water To Ice.
There is no bottom for these magatards...if they werent trying to destroy democracy you could pity them
Lol! I'll take posts that didn't age well for 100 Alex.Even The Fake News Has To Report The Truth Once In A While.
Republicans hold a near-historic lead on a key midterm indicator
Sometimes you see a polling result that jumps out from the page. That was the case when I saw a recently released Gallup poll on who Americans think can better handle the issue that is most important to them.
Put in a historical context, this poll potentially portends very good things for Republicans come November.
We’re all used to polls that ask voters which issue is most important to them. Gallup puts the question to Americans open-ended, meaning a respondent can say anything from the mundane (e.g. inflation) to the inane (e.g. clowns).
Gallup, unlike other pollsters, has another twist on that question. They follow it up by pressing respondents to answer which party they think can better handle the issue that they just named as the most important.
Gallup’s latest data shows that 48% of Americans believe the Republican Party is best equipped, while 37% believe it is the Democratic Party.