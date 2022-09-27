The Republican Party summed up in one short video

Bushay

Ron Desantis voted against aid years ago when a hurricane devastated the NY and East Coast regions.

He's now begging for help from Biden and the US Government when a similar situation crushes Florida.

Biden says....whatever they need.

Because that's what a real President is supposed to do in times like this.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

So did Rubio…
 
M

MrTop

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 Years​

Perry Greene stated in court filings that his marriage is “irretrievably broken” and requested privacy during this time.
 
ZzyzxRoad

The Democratic party summed up in one short video:

Joe Biden is a child molestor.
And he has dementia.
If you are a Democrat, this is what you are supporting. You are not better than the Republicans, and you are not smarter than the Republicans. Your cult leader is a child molestor with dementia.
 
B

Democrats Know All About It.

That's Why They Do Not Want Voter ID.

Try Getting On A Commercial Airliner Without An ID.

It Will Never Happen.

When They Get Turned Away, First Thing They Will Do, Is To Get A Government Issued ID.

They Will Make Sure That They Never Get Turned Away From Boarding A Commercial Aircraft Again.

If Voter ID Was Mandatory In The U.S.A., Democrats Would Not Be Able To Cheat.

That Is Why They Are Against Legislation, That Requires An ID To Vote.

I'm Responding To A Liberal Simpleton, Who Doesn't Comprehend The Difference Between His Left and Right Hand.
 
B

Even The Fake News Has To Report The Truth Once In A While.


Republicans hold a near-historic lead on a key midterm indicator​



Sometimes you see a polling result that jumps out from the page. That was the case when I saw a recently released Gallup poll on who Americans think can better handle the issue that is most important to them.


Put in a historical context, this poll potentially portends very good things for Republicans come November.


We’re all used to polls that ask voters which issue is most important to them. Gallup puts the question to Americans open-ended, meaning a respondent can say anything from the mundane (e.g. inflation) to the inane (e.g. clowns).


Gallup, unlike other pollsters, has another twist on that question. They follow it up by pressing respondents to answer which party they think can better handle the issue that they just named as the most important.


Gallup’s latest data shows that 48% of Americans believe the Republican Party is best equipped, while 37% believe it is the Democratic Party.
 
mr merlin

I have a question for some of you guys in other states. Every mens room i go into in a public place such as a bar has anti Biden comments written above the urinals - F Joe Biden, lets go brandon, biden is ass hat, etc. Is it like that in other states too?
 
B

boston massacre

Some Snow Flake, Posting About Democracy.

He Has No Clue What Democracy Entails.

Keep Chugging Down The Cool Aid.

It's Working As Prescribed.
 
Bushay

Lol! I'll take posts that didn't age well for 100 Alex.
😂😂😂😂😂
 
