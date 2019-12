John Kelly said: Three features of Kawhi's game to love:



1) Makes every teammate better



2) Snatches up most 50-50 balls



3) Takes over in the fourth quarter Click to expand...

Agree on all. What I wonder is PG13 really the right teammate for him? What worked with the Raptors in crunch time is a ball handler to set things up, 2 shooters to stretch the D and one guy who takes advantage of the pick and roll by going to the hole against a stretched out D that is overplaying Kawhi. What role does PG fit there? I think that was the beauty of Siakkam, his game made the opponent pay for a stop Kawhi scheme. Its early but seems like PG settles for the jumper way too much. Feels like he's more important to keep them competitive on maintenance days than a complementary player to the star.