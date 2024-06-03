The Rich Get Richer ... Mbappe to Real Madrid

Mbappé joins Real Madrid in long-awaited move Real Madrid have announced the signing of Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer, ending their years-long wait for him to join the club. The France captain has signed a five-year deal with the Champions League winners.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," the Spanish champions said in a statement