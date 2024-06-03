The Rich Get Richer ... Mbappe to Real Madrid

howid
EOG Dedicated
Mbappé joins Real Madrid in long-awaited move
Real Madrid have announced the signing of Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer, ending their years-long wait for him to join the club. The France captain has signed a five-year deal with the Champions League winners.
www.espn.com
Fresh off their 5th Champions League triumph ... welcome the Mbig Mbopper ...
Real Madrid have announced the signing of Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer, ending their years-long wait for him to join the club.
"Real Madrid C. F. and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," the Spanish champions said in a statement