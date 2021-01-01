The Rose Bowl Game in Arlington, Texas

On December 19, the 107th Rose Bowl Game was moved from Pasadena, California to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.



So 2020.



The only other time the Rose Bowl Game was played outside Pasadena came in 1942 when the game was relocated to Duke Stadium in Durham, North Carolina in the aftermath of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.



Today's game between Alabama and Notre Dame goes at 3:00 p.m. CT at "Jerry World."



ESPN to televise.



Current numbers at BetDSI show 'Bama a 19.5-point favorite with a total of 66.5.



EOG contributor BIFF41 is going to lay the favorite while international sportsman VIEJO DINOSAUR is betting the total OVER.



Any other opinions?