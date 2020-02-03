The SB Officiating Was Beyond Bad....

Missed obvious delay of game on Frisco last drive, how many late hits out of bounds with no calls? Obvious off-sides
against KC missed....these are the best in the league supposedly graded during the season and rewarded to officiate
this game.
 
Play Clock also went to :00 on 49ers 4th Down attempt with no call and Jimmy G. got smashed in the helmet on that play.

Impossible to put so much faith in these idiots for even one game. There were a couple late its out of bounds ignored.

https://thespun.com/nfl/afc-west/ka...obvious-delay-of-game-penalty-chiefs-vs-49ers

https://www.nbcsports.com/bayarea/4...-missed-calls-hurt-49ers-2020-super-bowl-loss

https://www.theringer.com/nfl-playo...ciating-49ers-george-kittle-pass-interference

https://www.sfgate.com/49ers/article/49ers-Super-Bowl-refs-Chiefs-calls-officiating-PI-15024948.php

Kittles obviously pushed off in 2Q, was a good call. Film don't lie.
 
The KC offsides was so obvious, Aikman pointed it out right away. There was another obvious holding call on a SF receiver right in front of the ref which was missed.
 
Seemed they didn't want to call anything. I think no holding calls the entire game at the line of scrimmage.
Almost like they were told to let them play and call very little to prevent any controversy.
 
Totally agree. They call late hits out of bounds in Regular Season to prevent game from getting out of hand and because they happened. It was weird, like they didn't want the controversy of having that one Ref (top-rated) fuck the Big Game up. It screwed up the flow.

Who knows what happens if they re-play the SF play the ran at :00. They just let that go like nothing. Bad strangeness. Not fixy, just lame, PC.

NO HOLDING CALLS ON OL IN SUPER BOWL?? That says it all. Props to the OL,, but still. C'mon man. Weird.
 
