The Shadow President

Not a bad idea for Joe Biden to explain his plan of action in these trying times.



HOWEVER, why set up shop in your basement?



"Biden in the basement" sounds horrible and offers his opposition an easy target.



Why not broadcast his views from his study?



Why not show Biden behind an executive desk in front of a regal bookcase?



Or better yet, imagine if Biden channeled his inner FDR and chatted with the country next to a homey fireplace?



Optics are important.



Tsk tsk.