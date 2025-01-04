The Site is down in some manners, people are aware of this last 3 days? chrome and other methods?



only way to access is to use EDGE browser for some reason. any reason whey edge gets in and others dont.



Chrome browser , firefox opera all give an error last 3 days



are people aware? was surprised no thread was active on this issue

error like this

Page could not be loaded

The requested page could not be loaded.

Check your internet connection and try again.

Certain browser extensions, such as ad blockers, may block pages unexpectedly. Disable these and try again.

EOG Forums may be temporarily unavailable. Please check back later.

Reload