The Sleepy Joe Rap

Wake up, sleepy Joe,



I need some of that, “Big Guy,” dough!



Shady deals, again and again,



This MoFo will have us speaking Mandarin.



Do you know what day it is?



Do you know who your actual sister is?



No, that’s actually your wife.



You ain’t the big Chief and you ain’t getting handed that Pipe.



Puff, puff, pass,



We all know, Trump kicked your ass!



Forget it, like you do everything else,



There are no vacancies at the White House.



You know, you know, the Thing…..



Dummy, it’s the American Dream!