The Thrilla in Manila

The fight is on espn tonight.

Back in the day we used to watch all the big fights at our local movie theater.It was called closed circuit tv and it cost 20 bucks.This was the third fight between Ali and Frazier and the media built the fight to epic proportions.

The movie theater was packed black guys white guys asian's Hispanic 99 percent male and a couple of girls.The testosterone level was so high that girls gave birth 9 months later and they never ever had sex.

The fight in Manila local time was 10 am and it was 100 degrees both fighters thought they were going to die

.After 14 rounds it's an instant classic then we lose the picture.10 minutes later the manager turns on the lights and says the fight is over Ali won thanks for coming.

Well the crowd was very angry we missed the 15 round and the crowd just became a mob.As I am heading into the lobby the manager runs into his office and locks the door.

The mob starts chanting refund refund refund 2 guys who looked like bodybuilders grab a 200 pound marble statue and start ramming the managers office.

After 2 loud hits the manager decides he doesn't want to die and opens up the door and says ok ok ok like joe Pesci everybody gets a refund.

The place explodes like we won the fight.Nobody realized till 24 hours later the Frazier quit and there was no 15 round.What a great night.