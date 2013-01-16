THE TOUGHEST WISEGUYS TO BEAT

BW, BB, Dinky,{ Davey K(Donut}, AB, Oscar, Artie, Bear, Koshers, and Ronnie Brown, These are the ones off the top of my head. They were all tough to beat. That was the best days in this business for me, because I loved catering to wiseguys. They all knew my voice and they all loved when they had me on the phone back when I was clerking because they all knew they were all on and off the phone in a matter of seconds, I'm not bragging but I was lightening fast on the phone and I was giving them all the changes in between the rundowns. Whenever I held a particular game my bosses knew to hold up that particular game because they all knew I knew every wiseguy that came in. I will never ever forget those good ole days.