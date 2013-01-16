THE TOUGHEST WISEGUYS TO BEAT

BW, BB, Dinky,{ Davey K(Donut}, AB, Oscar, Artie, Bear, Koshers, and Ronnie Brown, These are the ones off the top of my head. They were all tough to beat. That was the best days in this business for me, because I loved catering to wiseguys. They all knew my voice and they all loved when they had me on the phone back when I was clerking because they all knew they were all on and off the phone in a matter of seconds, I'm not bragging but I was lightening fast on the phone and I was giving them all the changes in between the rundowns. Whenever I held a particular game my bosses knew to hold up that particular game because they all knew I knew every wiseguy that came in. I will never ever forget those good ole days.
 
BW, BB, Dinky,{ Davey K(Donut}, AB, Oscar, Artie, Bear, Koshers, and Ronnie Brown, These are the ones off the top of my head. They were all tough to beat. That was the best days in this business for me, because I loved catering to wiseguys. They all knew my voice and they all loved when they had me on the phone back when I was clerking because they all knew they were all on and off the phone in a matter of seconds, I'm not bragging but I was lightening fast on the phone and I was giving them all the changes in between the rundowns. Whenever I held a particular game my bosses knew to hold up that particular game because they all knew I knew every wiseguy that came in. I will never ever forget those good ole days.
BB is still tough... he's been killing half times this year.
 
BB is still tough... he's been killing half times this year.
He's always was tough to beat on them, Archie! Is he still betting boxing?
 
He's always was tough to beat on them, Archie! Is he still betting boxing?
Not too much from what I've seen over the last year or so.
 
I'm sure he's been busy playing poker.
 
I'm sure he's been busy playing poker.
As soon as college hoops are over that's about all he does.
 
As soon as college hoops are over that's about all he does.
I wish I had all the money he got screwed for from runners.
 
I wish I had all the money he got screwed for from runners.
I'd throw Tiger and Cowboy into that mix.
 
The Kosher Kids owned bases back in the day.
 
Ahhhh yes... The good old days :yay

Sports gambling was an Art pre-internet
 
A lot of the old time "Legends of Poker", as well as some of the new "Young Guns", are apparently big sports bettors. Have any of them been good at sports betting or do they just (maybe) win at poker and lose at sports betting and golf?
 
remember sam brown
 
Who's bb ?
 
Pretty sure I used to deal with "koshers" also.. Baseball players correct?
 
who is Tiger?
 
Who's bb ?
Southern gentleman Billy Baxter. He will charm you while he is fleecing you.
 
Pretty sure I used to deal with "koshers" also.. Baseball players correct?
Koshers were just a couple of Jewish kids from New York who first scored real big in bases in the 70's.
Another big bases player and out was "Chinese John" known simply as "The Chinaman", who pretty much controlled Chinatown.

If you meant did the Koshers ever play pro ball [actually baseball players], the answer is no. I was however for more than a few years, though I never played a game in The Show. Knew many MLB players of the 70's era. Will not divulge the organization or organizations I played for.

My knowledge of the game has helped a bit. Not as much as one would think however. Look at Rose for example. Bases has always been a real tough grind for me. But I usually stay even or make a little....sometimes maybe a bit more than a little. Never really a lot.
 
BB is still tough... he's been killing half times this year.
That is who I got most of my half-time education from. Priceless, and amazingly most of it is still pertinent.
 
That is who I got most of my half-time education from. Priceless, and amazingly most of it is still pertinent.
You had a good teacher... he's still kicking ass.
 
I'm thinkin' we need somebody to define "The Pioneer Days." I don't know what that is.

Not that I have anything against "Pioneers."
 
A lot of the old time "Legends of Poker", as well as some of the new "Young Guns", are apparently big sports bettors. Have any of them been good at sports betting or do they just (maybe) win at poker and lose at sports betting and golf?
Doyle won a lot of money at all three at certain times... Jimmy Chagra threw a huge party for those boys for a few years. Puggy won a lot of money at golf when he could cheat and not get caught
 
Doyle won a lot of money at all three at certain times... Jimmy Chagra threw a huge party for those boys for a few years. Puggy won a lot of money at golf when he could cheat and not get caught
Puggy > Jay Sarno
 
oscar was very entertaining
 
Who is AB?

BAUS
 
oscar was very entertaining
I can remember one night in the Mirage he win 6 figures in last than an hour shooting dice.
 
How many of these wiseguys win now when everyone has the same number?
 
I'm thinkin' we need somebody to define "The Pioneer Days." I don't know what that is.

Not that I have anything against "Pioneers."
It was after your time....:LMAO
 
I can remember one night in the Mirage he win 6 figures in last than an hour shooting dice.
The only gambler I have ever known to get thrown out of the MGM for playing craps because of winning...
 
Have many stories but I am headed out to the golf course in ten minutes..hope to see more stories in this thread...
 
How many of these wiseguys win now when everyone has the same number?
valid point...many of them would be just another guy today.............squares today are as sharp as most 1980's sharps......compooters have leveled the playing field

obviously billy has evolved and is still numero uno.......baxter does his thing(halftimes), he needs money like i need a pair of flip flops...... but overall no comparison..todays gambler is miles sharper than the old guys.....and if bookies dont evolve with them they become obsolete also........booking in the 80's was a fkin candy store.....its a fkin job now
 
valid point...many of them would be just another guy today.............squares today are as sharp as most 1980's sharps......compooters have leveled the playing field

obviously billy has evolved and is still numero uno.......baxter does his thing(halftimes), he needs money like i need a pair of flip flops...... but overall no comparison..todays gambler is miles sharper than the old guys.....and if bookies dont evolve with them they become obsolete also........booking in the 80's was a fkin candy store.....its a fkin job now
steak, and you weren't on the clock 24/7. During football, there were no games on Tuesday-Friday. Many shops didn't open for basketball until after the bowl games, and some waited until after the Super Bowl. Better than banker hours.
 
steak, and you weren't on the clock 24/7. During football, there were no games on Tuesday-Friday. Many shops didn't open for basketball until after the bowl games, and some waited until after the Super Bowl. Better than banker hours.
ya i worked 3-5 during the week....now i work 9.5 months a year 7 days a week 12 hours a day( i love it still)..but i have to be up on stuff or im worthless.....still get 2.5 months a year of nothingness which is nice but this is still fun for me or id have packed it in already
 
Steak, are you "Doc" from Legends?

BAUS
 
The only gambler I have ever known to get thrown out of the MGM for playing craps because of winning...
Why would they kick him out? They should've let him continue, and watch him give it all back.
 
I love these threads. can't get enough. :cheers
 
