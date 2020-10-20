The Tua Era starts now in Miami

Actually it's next week. Miami has a bye this week, which is why they named him the starter now, he'll get an extra week of practice. Not sure I agree with this move, the Fins are playing decent ball, they're in playoff contention and Fitz has played well. I could see if the offense was struggling, but Fitz hasn't done anything to deserve losing the job. Everyone knew the move was coming eventually, I just think right now isn't the time. Of course I hope I'm wrong and Tua lights it up, I just think I would have stayed with Fitz for now.