The Tua Era starts now in Miami

kane

kane

EOG master
#2
#2
Actually it's next week. Miami has a bye this week, which is why they named him the starter now, he'll get an extra week of practice. Not sure I agree with this move, the Fins are playing decent ball, they're in playoff contention and Fitz has played well. I could see if the offense was struggling, but Fitz hasn't done anything to deserve losing the job. Everyone knew the move was coming eventually, I just think right now isn't the time. Of course I hope I'm wrong and Tua lights it up, I just think I would have stayed with Fitz for now.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#3
#3
kane said:
Actually it's next week. Miami has a bye this week, which is why they named him the starter now, he'll get an extra week of practice. Not sure I agree with this move, the Fins are playing decent ball, they're in playoff contention and Fitz has played well. I could see if the offense was struggling, but Fitz hasn't done anything to deserve losing the job. Everyone knew the move was coming, I just think right now isn't the time. Of course I hope I'm wrong and Tua lights it up, I just think I would have stayed with Fitz for now.
Click to expand...
You’re correct, forgot about their bye this week. I agree the timing is a little curious. They are playing well and have a chance at the playoffs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top