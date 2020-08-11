The VP pick is . . .

Heim

EOG Master
#5
She will be exposed, you can only fake it so long......CA political power broker Willie Brown created a monster.

She is pretty hot however....
 
Bushay

NHL Expert
#6
Not only a good pick but a safe pick. I'd rather he made her AG to put TRump and co in prison a long time but I'll take it. He could have made a much worse call.
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#8
Barack once commented on Kamala's beauty.

I think his comment landed him in some hot water with Michelle.

And the hot water wasn't a jacuzzi.
 
Heim

EOG Master
#10
Biden is going to get a big push now in the polls......same thing happened with McCain after he picked Palin. The push
will continue after the DNC much like Palin. Then the tough questions start........
 
F

EOG Addicted
#14
John Kelly said:
CNN and Fox News had the news before Brian Williams.
I can't listen to them all on line. I reported it as soon as I heard it and referenced who I heard it from -- more than most who post here do.

In the long run what difference does it make? I was certainly first here and, more importantly, cited my source for the information. I certainly wasn't implying Brian Williams was first -- just citing my source.
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#24
Foresthill said:
I can't listen to them all on line. I reported it as soon as I heard it and referenced who I heard it from -- more than most who post here do.

In the long run what difference does it make? I was certainly first here and, more importantly, cited my source for the information. I certainly wasn't implying Brian Williams was first -- just citing my source.
You were first here and Williams was third among the three leading cable outlets.

I was simply watching for which network had the story first so I wanted to add that news.
 
F

EOG Addicted
#26
blueline said:
Harris is an attack dog.....Rice not close to that
Really? Rice called Lindsey Graham a piece of sh*t. Plus, Harris supposed take down of Biden was all b.s. anyway as it turns out she acknowledged later that Biden's position on busing (ancient history) was essentially hers.

Overall her presidential campaign was weak, and she couldn't handle a take down by Tulsi Gabbard (of all people) in one of the presidential debates.

In my opinion she would have made a fine attorney general of the U. S. as she's a tough questioner in a Senate hearing setting. She's had one tough election in her life, for President of the United States, flopped miserably, and withdrew a month before any primaries even took place, winning NO delegates.

Rice's weakness was/is no elective office. If Biden wins, there's a high probability that she's Secretary of State.
 
blueline

EOG Master
#29
Foresthill said:
Really? Rice called Lindsey Graham a piece of sh*t. Plus, Harris supposed take down of Biden was all b.s. anyway as it turns out she acknowledged later that Biden's position on busing (ancient history) was essentially hers.

Overall her presidential campaign was weak, and she couldn't handle a take down by Tulsi Gabbard (of all people) in one of the presidential debates.

In my opinion she would have made a fine attorney general of the U. S. as she's a tough questioner in a Senate hearing setting. She's had one tough election in her life, for president of the United States, flopped miserably, and withdrew a month before any primaries even took place.

Rice's weakness was no elective office.
you answered it yourself
 
M

EOG Master
#30
kane said:
I know she won't be Putin's bitch
i agree she won't agree with him... but will she do well with russia...??? Obama lost crimea to puttin when he did a head fake and took it back after losing it to bush.. after soviet union lost it when they went broke ...Crimea was an important piece of land giving russia access with their subs to the black sea
 
F

EOG Addicted
#32
John Kelly said:
I appreciate Williams's glibness.
FWIW, glibness is a negative. Smoothness, without insincerity, would be a positive.

From Merriam-Webster:

Definition of glib
1a : showing little forethought or preparation : offhand glib answers
b : marked by ease and informality : nonchalant
c : lacking depth and substance : superficial glib solutions to knotty problems

2 : marked by ease and fluency in speaking or writing often to the point of being insincere or deceitful: a glib politician (underlining and italicizing by me)
 
O'Royken

EOG Dedicated
#33
Harris was the leading jailer as Attorney General. She left the police alone.

In the debates I liked her guts saying "I am NOT a Socialist". Right there she was kicking Bernie and AOC out the door.

Good pick.
 
F

EOG Addicted
#35
blueline said:
you answered it yourself
My point is:

1# Rice is very tough, probably tougher than Harris. And would take Pence apart, too. Almost all the top contenders would, because Pence is a weak debater.

#2 Harris is a far better questioner when she can prepare as in a Senate hearing than a debater when she needs to respond on the fly, without preparation, to unforeseen attacks -- for example -- the taken down by Tulsi Gabbard (again of all people) which Hartris did not respond well to.

FWIW, my preference was neither of them.
 
Heim

EOG Master
#38
Harris intimates Biden is a racist.....he picks her. Nikki Haley calls Trump a pig as governor, he appoints her ambassador.

Gotta love the thirst for power. Only in politics. In sports Jordan and Thomas on a Olympic team unthinkable.
 
F

EOG Addicted
#40
John Kelly said:
Tim Kaine called Mike Pence "a pretty good debater."

Kaine interrupted the smooth Pence 72 times.
And Pence told numerous lies in that debate. I would say Pence is glib, not smooth.

From Merriam-Webster:

Definition of glib -- (2nd definiton applies here)

2 : marked by ease and fluency in speaking or writing often to the point of being insincere or deceitful: a glib politician (underlining, bolding and italicizing by me)

Impossible to defend Pence's integrity.
 
