The VP pick is . . .

Really? Rice called Lindsey Graham a piece of sh*t. Plus, Harris supposed take down of Biden was all b.s. anyway as it turns out she acknowledged later that Biden's position on busing (ancient history) was essentially hers.Overall her presidential campaign was weak, and she couldn't handle a take down by Tulsi Gabbard (of all people) in one of the presidential debates.In my opinion she would have made a fine attorney general of the U. S. as she's a tough questioner in a Senate hearing setting. She's had one tough election in her life, for President of the United States, flopped miserably, and withdrew a month before any primaries even took place, winning NO delegates.Rice's weakness was/is no elective office. If Biden wins, there's a high probability that she's Secretary of State.