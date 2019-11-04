The war against the white male

Margaritis, who took the team to the postseason seven times, was suspended for 20 days without pay earlier in summer after a previous investigation over his conduct with current players. Some former players accused Margaritis of verbal and mental abuse. They alleged that he threatened to take away players’ scholarships, insulted them, berated assistant coaches and trainers and was hostile toward lesbian players.
Reached by phone Friday night, Margaritis said he could not talk at this time, but would comment soon.
 
Black women Ad, fires a White male coach who took a shithole school to the post season 7 out of 15 times. she also fired mens coach last yr
 
For far too long blacks have had their boot on the neck of the white man, I think it's about time the white man gets a fair shake in this country, blacks have had it good in this country for way too long, it's about time things start changing, the war on the white man has to stop, and it needs to stop right now
 
birdie look in the mirror is there anything other than being a White Male in America you would seriously choose? (maybe a white male in Switzerland?)

quit crying you hit the damn lottery
 
kane said:
For far too long blacks have had their boot on the neck of the white man, I think it's about time the white man gets a fair shake in this country, blacks have had it good in this country for way too long, it's about time things start changing, the war on the white man has to stop, and it needs to stop right now
its not blacks, its white liberals and white women that is white mens biggest enemy
 
Not so sure it's the battle against the white male as much as the battle against the worker vs the non worker. As someone who has worked hard to rise through the ranks to be part of the 1% I find it (understating) unfair that I have to bail out someone who hasn't put in the sweat equity that I have. The democratic talking points are 100% against trying to improve your standing in life.
 
"The heart is more deceitful than all else And is desperately sick; Who can understand it? —Jeremiah 17:9

“To quote the poets... we're fucked.― Marjorie M. Liu, Monstress, Vol. 1: Awakening

Past presidents would hate this idiot. Pretend Lincoln or Washington or Bill or Hillary did all this graft. Then think.

Country over your fucking Ego...

"I’m sorry. I have the damn News on. And they are telling the Truth, like they always do about this time. But I can’t seem to escape the current Laws of Supply and Demand that apparently demand that I see every fucking thing that nimrod President of ours Donald J. Trump tweets. He dumb. If there is a Meteor nearby, could you do a brother a favor? It’s getting stupider by the second down here. Weed and Sports Gambling may finally be legal, but there now seems to be a Fatwa on Logic, Progress and Decency. And, I used to get my Mail. My mail. Poets, priests and politicians have words to thank for their positions, Words that scream for your submission.

We will probably pay for this Trump-Burp for years. In The Afterlife or the next plane of Soul-existence, I truly hope that the Kurds and/or the Birds are in charge for we as Homo Sapien Sapien have proven that we are not worthy. And if we ever needed (good-positive not antiseptic-scientific) Alien intervention on Earth, the time seems to be right now. We are in trouble people and half of it’s in Thought. I know it doesn’t matter now because you are the most important person in the world, but would your grandparents back, like and vote for Donald Trump? I’d say wake up before it’s too late, but it’s been too late for years. Way before The Trump. This is why we gamble and talk on Sports Betting, to avoid looking at the ugly current World-Car Crash."
 
I needed a break recently at O'Hare International Airport.

On a flight from Chicago to San Jose, Costa Rica, I produced my passport at the United Airlines counter.

The clerk there said my passport was damaged.

In the upper right hand corner of the passport, some of the pages were wrinkled but only slightly frayed.

The United ticket agent unilaterally declared I would NOT be traveling tonight.

I could not believe what I was hearing.

I maintained my cool and asked if I could fly tonight if I promised to acquire a new passport for my next round-trip excursion.

She said no.

I then asked for her manager.

A female manager appeared and I pleaded my case to her.

Unfortunately, the clerk spoke with the manager before I had a chance to state my case.

The two female employees stuck together and held firm in their decision that my passport was not suited for travel.

Terrible.

I was forced to reschedule the flight for two days hence and acquire a new passport the following day in downtown Chicago.

The fiasco cost me about 48 hours and $250.

Here's my question pursuant to Birdie's thread title: If I were a black female with two small children, would the two female clerks have made the same decision about the passport or would they have allowed for an exception to the rule?

Just asking.
 
You have to compare apples to apples John, if you didn't have two small children with you, then your hypothetical black woman shouldn't either, if you had two small children travelling with you, perhaps your outcome might have been different
 
Were the two women black?
 
kane said:
You have to compare apples to apples John, if you didn't have two small children with you, then your hypothetical black woman shouldn't either, if you had two small children travelling with you, perhaps your outcome might have been different
Fair enough.

But I felt some bias in their bones.

Two United employees who shared nothing in common with me but seemed resentful.

Could be wrong.
 
Here's another hypothetical John, let's say it's late at night and a cop pulls you over for a tail light that's out, nothing major, just a busted tail light, the cop asks for your driver's license but you tell him you must have left it at home, what's the probable outcome of the encounter? Now, let's say a black man is driving the same car, in the same location, and at the same time of night, with the same busted tail light, and he informs the cop that he didn't have his license and must have left it at home, what's the probable outcome?
 
Apparently in Europe etc they consider passports from Americans to be the most worn and wrinkled.... they are more accepting of this.
 
kane said:
Here's another hypothetical John, let's say it's late at night and a cop pulls you over for a tail light that's out, nothing major, just a busted tail light, the cop asks for your driver's license but you tell him you must have left it at home, what's the probable outcome of the encounter? Now, let's say a black man is driving the same car, in the same location, and at the same time of night, with the same busted tail light, and he informs the cop that he didn't have his license and must have left it at home, what's the probable outcome?
I don't approve of any type of bias or abuse of authority.

But to think that bias afflicts only one race or one sex or one gender, as the media portrays, is wrong.
 
In cases where I want to speak to a manager I try to call an end-around play. I will leave the immediate vicinity and try to get to a manager myself as opposed to having the person I'm dealling with summon the manager.
 
John Kelly said:
Fair enough.

But I felt some bias in their bones.

Two United employees who shared nothing in common with me but seemed resentful.

Could be wrong.
Considering what blacks and other minorities have had to deal with throughout history, I think you're ahead of the game. Two wasted days and a little bit of cash seems like a small price to pay considering what blacks and minorities have dealt with going back a long time, and still deal with every day in this country. If those women intentionally did what they did to you, that's 100% wrong and I wouldn't defend them, but if you experienced some sort of reverse racism, and all it cost you was two days and some cash, like I said, compared to what blacks deal with every day, you have little to complain about. I'm not making light of your situation, it sucks, but like Try3 said, you're a white American male, you won the lottery at birth.
 
John Kelly said:
I don't approve of any type of bias or abuse of authority.

But to think that bias afflicts only one race or one sex or one gender, as the media portrays, is wrong.
Nor do I, but if you want to compare stories of abuse or bias, go tell the story of what happened to you to a group of blacks, then listen to their stories of abuse and bias, then compare what you went through with some of the shit they've gone through and see who had it worse
 
John Kelly said:
I don't approve of any type of bias or abuse of authority.

But to think that bias afflicts only one race or one sex or one gender, as the media portrays, is wrong.
I agree with this entirely.

That said any white male born in this country that feels he's drawn the short stick is very simplistic and naive.
 
https://community.ricksteves.com/tr...a-problem-with-the-condition-of-your-passport

Could be that you were an American. People outside of USA probably look at us differently now.
Or could be that they are "Wrinkley Passport Page Nazis" and that's all they look for. Commerce.
I think they let you go in your hypothetical unless you (she) were mean. "Kotex Mafia" as Steve McMichael once said.
My theory is if you got mad enough write about it, you got fucked.

Nobody seems to get breaks these days and people in small positions of power like to wield that power in anger often.

It ain't easy being a White male these days, but I am unsure if it ever was. Always the fool in commercials too because of PC-ness.
We are all lucky to live here and should appreciate our Luck in that bigger context of things. I'd be pissed too.
 
Fair enough, we can agree to disagree Kevin.

Generally as humans we're unable to fully appreciate the struggles of others until we get a taste ourselves.

Doesn't make us bad people, we're just genetically programmed to put ourselves front and center.

Suffering? Not a big deal until it happens to us. We just don't think of things that don't apply to us.

Don't get me wrong, I don't think white males should be targeted to even the playing field for past indiscretions or anything.

And I do believe there are people/institutions that will "target" you for lack of a better word......

But as John stated, that sort of thing is not limited to any one group of people.

Where we disagree (strongly) is that being white in this country from the beginning until now is a curse, we got screwed, ours has been the real struggle.

What happened to John, if true, is not right but Try was correct, we hit the lottery when born white in America.

What happened to John is a drop in the bucket compared to what most black 50 somethings have gone through in their life.

A layover sucks, your uncle hung from a telephone pole outside your house is probably worse.

Just my opinion of course.

We move on.
 
John Kelly said:
They were not black, but not white..

Asian and Hispanic, I believe.
black women have always treated me fair and even favorably at times. asians especially if not hyphenated American are never customer freindly, they are terrified of being reprimanded. Hispanic often times have vendetta against white males
 
Patrick McIrish said:
Fair enough, we can agree to disagree Kevin.

Generally as humans we're unable to fully appreciate the struggles of others until we get a taste ourselves.

Doesn't make us bad people, we're just genetically programmed to put ourselves front and center.

Suffering? Not a big deal until it happens to us. We just don't think of things that don't apply to us.

Don't get me wrong, I don't think white males should be targeted to even the playing field for past indiscretions or anything.

And I do believe there are people/institutions that will "target" you for lack of a better word......

But as John stated, that sort of thing is not limited to any one group of people.

Where we disagree (strongly) is that being white in this country from the beginning until now is a curse, we got screwed, ours has been the real struggle.

What happened to John, if true, is not right but Try was correct, we hit the lottery when born white in America.

What happened to John is a drop in the bucket compared to what most black 50 somethings have gone through in their life.

A layover sucks, your uncle hung from a telephone pole outside your house is probably worse.

Just my opinion of course.

We move on.
not black 50 somethings, more like black 80 or 90 somethings
 
Why do people even worry about this shit so much? Why does race have to play a role in everything? Last weekend some guy telling me black refs call plays different because of their upbringing just made me want to puke.

People make decisions based on all kinds of shit and race hardly enters into it. If something goes wrong with a passport I'm not going to waste my energy thinking if I was black would I be approved because that's utter bullshit from JK and he knows it. He's been letting Birdie fuck his mind over a bit too much it appears.
 
JK...maybe time to switch airlines....seems to me one airline employee was power tripping and the other had to back her up no matter the condition of your passport....you should have gone to homeland security at the airport....I would have had a hard time leaving the decision to a couple of counter employees...
 
kane said:
For far too long blacks have had their boot on the neck of the white man, I think it's about time the white man gets a fair shake in this country, blacks have had it good in this country for way too long, it's about time things start changing, the war on the white man has to stop, and it needs to stop right now
Kane's use of mockery is effective.
 
Viejo Dinosaur said:
JK...maybe time to switch airlines....seems to me one airline employee was power tripping and the other had to back her up no matter the condition of your passport....you should have gone to homeland security at the airport....I would have had a hard time leaving the decision to a couple of counter employees...
It was a red-eye flight so I didn't feel I had many options.

Live and learn.

My new passport, by the way, is in pristine condition inside a plastic sleeve.

I wasn't looking for any sympathy with the story.

Instead, I was simply stating what ran through my head at the time of the dispute.

I hope I'm allowed to express my feelings without accusations of "white privilege" or "black oppression."
 
