The war against the white male

"The heart is more deceitful than all else And is desperately sick; Who can understand it? —Jeremiah 17:9



“To quote the poets... we're fucked.” ― Marjorie M. Liu, Monstress, Vol. 1: Awakening



Past presidents would hate this idiot. Pretend Lincoln or Washington or Bill or Hillary did all this graft. Then think.



Country over your fucking Ego...



"I’m sorry. I have the damn News on. And they are telling the Truth, like they always do about this time. But I can’t seem to escape the current Laws of Supply and Demand that apparently demand that I see every fucking thing that nimrod President of ours Donald J. Trump tweets. He dumb. If there is a Meteor nearby, could you do a brother a favor? It’s getting stupider by the second down here. Weed and Sports Gambling may finally be legal, but there now seems to be a Fatwa on Logic, Progress and Decency. And, I used to get my Mail. My mail. Poets, priests and politicians have words to thank for their positions, Words that scream for your submission.



We will probably pay for this Trump-Burp for years. In The Afterlife or the next plane of Soul-existence, I truly hope that the Kurds and/or the Birds are in charge for we as Homo Sapien Sapien have proven that we are not worthy. And if we ever needed (good-positive not antiseptic-scientific) Alien intervention on Earth, the time seems to be right now. We are in trouble people and half of it’s in Thought. I know it doesn’t matter now because you are the most important person in the world, but would your grandparents back, like and vote for Donald Trump? I’d say wake up before it’s too late, but it’s been too late for years. Way before The Trump. This is why we gamble and talk on Sports Betting, to avoid looking at the ugly current World-Car Crash."