The Weekly w/ Jon & Captain Jack

Here is a link to the recorded playback of last night's episode.
Jack was off last night and will be back in two weeks.
Guests:
Brian Murphy of WRAL, the NBC affiliate in Raleigh, explains how everything fell apart at the 11th hour for legalized sports betting in North Carolina.
Daniel Wallach of Wallach Legal LLC on a variety of situations in various states, the NFL, golf and even HBO.
Hope you enjoy!
