The Weekly with Jon & Captain Jack - Recorded Playback of "Bet Bash & Beyond."

Jon in Oakland

The recorded playback of our most recent show is available on my Twitter feed.

We had our 2nd Annual "Bet Bash & Beyond" a recap of last weekend's Bet Bash event at the Circa Las Vegas.

Guests:

Matt Metcalf, Circa Sports Book Director
"Captain" Jack Andrews, Unabated.com
Gina Fiore, @rxgamble
Jason Weingarten, @spreadapedia
Matt Buchalter, @PlusEVAnalytics
...and of course, event organizer @spanky

It was a lively show. Hope you enjoy!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512255856498249730
 
