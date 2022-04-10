The Weekly with Jon & Captain Jack - Recorded Playback of "Bet Bash & Beyond."

Jon in Oakland
EOG Enthusiast
The recorded playback of our most recent show is available on my Twitter feed.
We had our 2nd Annual "Bet Bash & Beyond" a recap of last weekend's Bet Bash event at the Circa Las Vegas.
Guests:
Matt Metcalf, Circa Sports Book Director
"Captain" Jack Andrews, Unabated.com
Gina Fiore, @rxgamble
Jason Weingarten, @spreadapedia
Matt Buchalter, @PlusEVAnalytics
...and of course, event organizer @spanky
It was a lively show. Hope you enjoy!
We had our 2nd Annual "Bet Bash & Beyond" a recap of last weekend's Bet Bash event at the Circa Las Vegas.
Guests:
Matt Metcalf, Circa Sports Book Director
"Captain" Jack Andrews, Unabated.com
Gina Fiore, @rxgamble
Jason Weingarten, @spreadapedia
Matt Buchalter, @PlusEVAnalytics
...and of course, event organizer @spanky
It was a lively show. Hope you enjoy!