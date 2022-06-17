The Weekly with Jon & Captain Jack - Recorded Playback on Twitter Spaces

Here are links to the recorded playback of our last two episodes on Twitter Spaces.Last night Ed Miller of Huddle Gaming was our guest as we talked about his history in poker, sports betting and as a prolific author.Then we discussed the state of in-game betting and his company's (DeckPrism Sports) merger with Huddle.We also had a cameo from Perpetual Czech, Jan Suchanek:Last Thursday, we were joined by Dan Dodd of ZHF Consulting. He gave us the latest on the launch of legal sports betting in his state of Ohio.Then, James Salinas if VSiN came on and updated us on his battle with Barstool Sports and the Colorado Gaming Department.