The Weekly with Jon & Captain Jack - Recorded Playback

Jon in Oakland
EOG Enthusiast
If you missed our show last night, here is a link to the recorded playback on Twitter Spaces (link pinned to my profile).
We had our year in review/awards with the following guests:
Ryan Butler – Wagers.com
Matthew Waters – Legal Sports Report
Chris “The Statesman” Altruda – Better Collective
Steve Ruddock – Betting USA
Steve Bittenbender – Casino.org
Hope you enjoy!
We had our year in review/awards with the following guests:
Ryan Butler – Wagers.com
Matthew Waters – Legal Sports Report
Chris “The Statesman” Altruda – Better Collective
Steve Ruddock – Betting USA
Steve Bittenbender – Casino.org
Hope you enjoy!