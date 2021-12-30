The Weekly with Jon & Captain Jack - Recorded Playback

Jon in Oakland

If you missed our show last night, here is a link to the recorded playback on Twitter Spaces (link pinned to my profile).


We had our year in review/awards with the following guests:

Ryan Butler – Wagers.com
Matthew Waters – Legal Sports Report
Chris “The Statesman” Altruda – Better Collective
Steve Ruddock – Betting USA
Steve Bittenbender – Casino.org

Hope you enjoy!
 
