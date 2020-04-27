The Western states pact

alldaycapper
Today, governors in Cali, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado joined to do what’s “best” before they reopen. This means California will make the call.
Also in Vegas today, the marriage license bureau opened. There is a line down the block.
This is my problem with government. It’s ok for them to make money while small businesses struggle with no plan to reopen. Such BS!
