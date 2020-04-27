The Western states pact

Today, governors in Cali, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado joined to do what’s “best” before they reopen. This means California will make the call.

Also in Vegas today, the marriage license bureau opened. There is a line down the block.

This is my problem with government. It’s ok for them to make money while small businesses struggle with no plan to reopen. Such BS!
 

So much for Obama's classic line about red states, blue states and the United States.

Have we ever been more divided where every issue, even a critical life-or-death issue, is political?

Oh yes, the Civil War in April of 1861.
 
Not surprising that most Republicans want to return to work while many Democrats are looking for more handouts.

I knew states like New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California would see this crisis as a way to bailout their states.

Never let a crisis go to waste.
 
Whether you like him or hate him, Trump is the most divisive president we've ever had and likely ever will have
 
Now you’ve done it. There will be zero sum guys who spew politics on multiple sports forums, in here in 3...2...1 with their lunacy, links, and all caps words.
 
