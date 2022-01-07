There is a lesson here

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two women were arrested after allegedly hiding cash and a watch they stole inside their genitals, according to Las Vegas police.



Nikki Grandel and Staycee Johnson each face a charge of grand larceny and were arrested Jan. 2.



According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Grandel and Johnson met the victim on the Caesars Palace casino floor. The three decided to go up to the victim's hotel room, an arrest report said.



The victim took a bath, leaving $6,500 in cash rolled up in a rubber band and a Rolex watch inside a duffle bag in the room with the two women, the report said. The victim said he couldn't find the items a short time later.





Police did a body search of Johnson and found the money "bulging in her pants," the report said. Johnson initially told police she had placed the money in her vagina, but it had fallen out, according to the report.



Grandel denied taking any items from the room, according to police. Upon her booking into Clark County Detention Center, officers conducted an X-ray on Grandel and found a Rolex watch inside her vagina.



Court records show both women posted bail and had court appearances set for Feb. 1.