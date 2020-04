John Kelly said: I'm still trying to honor Birdie's recommendation of carrot juice.



The Walmart version (Boathouse) was hard to stomach.



I'll upgrade to Ray Luca's suggestion of the Trader Joe's brand.



One problem: There are not many Trader Joe's outlets on the south side of Chicago.



Lots of liquor stores, however.

Jewel doesn't have it?Hard to believe but carrots are hard to find in some places right now. COming off the biggest holiday of the year for carrots (St Pats), people were buying them up as they hold up better if you are limited on shopping trips.