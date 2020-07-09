"There's something happening here (Kansas), What it is ain't exactly clear" to quote Buffalo Springfield from the song "For What It's Worth"

Foresthill
EOG Senior Member
From electoral-vote.com:
Bollier Raises $3.7 Million (Who you say? That's what I said -- and I'm a fan of the greatest sport of all)
"If you understand the importance of that, kudos to you. Otherwise, here's the scoop. Former Republican but current Democratic state senator Dr. Barbara Bollier is running for the open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS). In Q2, she raised $3.7 million for her race. That's more money than any candidate has raised in any quarter while running for any federal, state, or local office in the entire history of Kansas. And remember, this is a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1932. The primary is on August 4, but Bollier is virtually certain of winning the Democratic nomination." (bolding, underling, italicizing by me)
Let's repeat for emphasis. That's more money than any candidate has raised in any quarter while running for any federal, state, or local office in the entire history of Kansas. And remember, this is a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1932.
"There's something happening here (Kansas), What it is ain't exactly clear".
Will the state of Kansas elect a U.S. Senator for the first time since 1932? Probably not. But stranger things have happened. For instance, The St. Louis Cardinals rallied twice from being a strike away from losing the World Series in 2011 in game #6, eventually winning that game and game #7.
"There's something happening here (Kansas), What it is ain't exactly clear".
