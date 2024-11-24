"There's WAY MORE CHEATING Going On Than We Know!" | Steve Fezzik on Point Shaving & NFL Week 13

@ran274 10 hours ago
People respond to incentives. Not always the right ones.
@randomeander 5 hours ago
-110 is a distant memory in Vegas. Corporate gambling wants -120
@TheGjstroud 7 hours ago
Seems like you making excuses about loses by mentioning there is cheating going on
@neilopfer5687 4 hours ago
From having talked to a number of people in this area over the years, the cheating definitely goes on. Steve Fezzik's analogy about who gets caught speeding is a great example as those who are sophisticated know how to cover it up. The idiots being greedy are the ones who get caught.