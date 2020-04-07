These alternative "seasons" are just dumb

Yeah MLB/NBA/NHL would get some initial ratings for having games in empty facilities, but they would quickly fizzle out. Gamblers would be happy, but most fans would get turned off in time. Right now there is a ton of pent up demand for any content so yeah first week of anything would be a bonanza, but if its game 60 of an MLB "season" and they are still playing in an empty park in Scottsdale on a 105 degree night, what's the real appeal there for viewers? If you are a fan of an NHL team that hasn't won a cup in ages, like say the Flyers, what's the joy in seeing your boys win a tough series over the Caps in North Dakota in front of the Zamboni drivers? Imagine if they finally win a Cup and they are skating around an empty fieldhouse keeping some distance and certainly not kissing the Cup. I'm sorry there is just little joy in any of this to me.
These leagues can go ahead and do these things to finish up a training camp and maybe a few weeks worth of regular season action, but these ratings will drop like a rock and the networks will be all over their asses anyways if this is what they substitute for the real playoffs. Real playoffs have die hard fans making noise and going nuts over a big win. Real champions win big games on the road in hostile environments against top teams. Winning the real thing includes a parade and a chance to celebrate with the fans. This shit they are saying they would do is just a sad joke for fans. For bettors it might suffice, but for fans and the "game" they are horrendous ideas.
These leagues can go ahead and do these things to finish up a training camp and maybe a few weeks worth of regular season action, but these ratings will drop like a rock and the networks will be all over their asses anyways if this is what they substitute for the real playoffs. Real playoffs have die hard fans making noise and going nuts over a big win. Real champions win big games on the road in hostile environments against top teams. Winning the real thing includes a parade and a chance to celebrate with the fans. This shit they are saying they would do is just a sad joke for fans. For bettors it might suffice, but for fans and the "game" they are horrendous ideas.