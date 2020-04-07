These alternative "seasons" are just dumb

I wouldn't expect anything less from you since you are a horse bettor. Horse bettors are the ultimate I don't care where or who you run, I'll just bet on it people. They might as well call racetracks studios for you, the only racing venues you like are where the races run "predictably" in your view. If horse racing is among your favorites to watch or bet, you wouldn't understand what I'm saying.



Yes the leagues do look at fans as revenue, but without passionate fans you don't have the business they have now. The regular season is for content and revenue to pay the players, to give the networks a showcase for their advertising, and to build billion dollar franchises. However, the playoffs are for the players and the fans, and because of it the ratings are huge and the leagues get the majority of their national TV revenues. And if these fools running the league think they can just run the playoffs wherever without fans and without the structure fans of all levels of dedication have come to expect, they are about to get a very rude awakening. Casual fans aren't going to tune into the sham NBA Finals and everyone is going to be talking about the asterisk that goes with the title. The atmosphere they will have will be about as exciting as a game at the local gym you play in JK.



If you can't see it, just think about dinner at the finest steakhouse you know. Now imagine if all you could do is have that same steak in a styrofoam box and plastic utensils, similar to what is going on now. How good would that experience be? You had the same steak, you had the same sides. I bet you anything you'd be like well it was ok, but far from the best thing ever. I know this, I have had Del Frisco's steak just like that a few times when a boss said I'm treating everyone to Del Friscos if you stick around to work on a project. Yeah the Ribeye was great boss, but shit I might as well just had a good juicy burger because it ain't right eating it with a plastic fork and knife.