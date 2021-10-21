These Bullpen Games Bore Me….

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
I lose interest very quickly and usually refrain from betting them…I blame Kevin Cash….anyone else feel this way?
No DH in the NL and defensive shifts irritate me…guess I’m getting old…starting pitchers getting pulled after five innings another thing that irritates me…when MLB goes to electric balls and strikes that will be the last dagger…
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
I've adjusted to the game's changes.

The trick is to predict what's next.

I could see a postseason where no pitcher faces a hitter twice in the same game.

That's far more likely than starting pitchers going back in time to throw complete games.
 
railbird

EOG Master
Viejo Dinosaur said:
I lose interest very quickly and usually refrain from betting them…I blame Kevin Cash….anyone else feel this way?
No DH in the NL and defensive shifts irritate me…guess I’m getting old…starting pitchers getting pulled after five innings another thing that irritates me…when MLB goes to electric balls and strikes that will be the last dagger…
they have ruined basketball too.
 
