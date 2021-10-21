These Bullpen Games Bore Me….

Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
I lose interest very quickly and usually refrain from betting them…I blame Kevin Cash….anyone else feel this way?
No DH in the NL and defensive shifts irritate me…guess I’m getting old…starting pitchers getting pulled after five innings another thing that irritates me…when MLB goes to electric balls and strikes that will be the last dagger…
