Things that really piss me off

kane said:
Nothing worse than capping a game, liking a side, but for whatever reason not puling the trigger, then getting score updates and the team you would have taken is covering easily
Easy fix. Bet everything you like, bet smaller on stuff you dont feel confident in but a lack of volume just heightens your variance in the end.
 
Things that piss me off:

1. Betting OVER in hoops and the last two minutes of a competitive game produce 6 points
2. Betting UNDER in hoops and the last two minutes of a competitive game produce 19 points
3. Changing my play to the play of a respected poster. This makes me hate posters for a 24-hour period
 
choslamshe said:
Make your own fucking numbers and bets you nimpkapoop I'll never do another podcast so some idiot can blame me for their own decisions and next time you lose 300 imagine how much more the originator lost. The first 2 were spot on though:)
 
