Things that really piss me off

choslamshe said: Things that piss me off:



1. Betting OVER in hoops and the last two minutes of a competitive game produce 6 points

2. Betting UNDER in hoops and the last two minutes of a competitive game produce 19 points

3. Changing my play to the play of a respected poster. This makes me hate posters for a 24-hour period Click to expand...

Make your own fucking numbers and bets you nimpkapoop I'll never do another podcast so some idiot can blame me for their own decisions and next time you lose 300 imagine how much more the originator lost. The first 2 were spot on though