Think Trevor Bauer's pissed?

I love seeing competitive fire from MLB starting pitchers but this may cross the line from competitive to crackbrain.
 
Soon you'll see protective netting around the entire perimeter of the stadiums. No foul balls for kids and homers will look like field goals without goal posts.
 
Wouldn’t be surprised to see Cleveland deal him in the next couple days....but I watched his apology and it sounded sincere....
 
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Wouldn’t be surprised to see Cleveland deal him in the next couple days....but I watched his apology and it sounded sincere....
That's the keyword though he may have had no choice to express it this way. 'sounded'.

Emotions in some way shape or form get the best of us, but Francona still seemed unhappy.
 
Valuist

EOG Master
Seeing how the events unfolded, I can understand Bauer being pissed. There was one or two bad errors, he made a fielding mistake and there was some hits that just barely were out of the grasp of Indian defenders. He didn't pitch as bad as his running line indicated.
 
Here's the specifics. Game ERA of 14.54 and game score of 24, which is real bad. Game XFIP of 5.50 but a game FIP of 3.23. In this case, the FIP told the best story of what happened.
 
To be honest, I don't have a problem with what he did if it was done in frustration, if he did it because he was pissed about coming out of the game, then it's different, then he's showing up his manager, but if he did it out of frustration, then it's the same as a hitter going nuts in the dugout by hitting a water cooler or destroying something with his bat, hitters do stuff like that all the time, why shouldn't a pitcher be able to blow off some steam, better he throws a ball into the stands than to get back to the dugout and start punching something and potentially injuring his hand
 
kane said:
To be honest, I don't have a problem with what he did if it was done in frustration, if he did it because he was pissed about coming out of the game, then it's different, then he's showing up his manager, but if he did it out of frustration, then it's the same as a hitter going nuts in the dugout by hitting a water cooler or destroying something with his bat, hitters do stuff like that all the time, why shouldn't a pitcher be able to blow off some steam, better he throws a ball into the stands than to get back to the dugout and start punching something and potentially injuring his hand
It was clearly out of frustration. A bad throw by the 1B did allow two runs to score, but Bauer himself botched a dribbler. Then there was the cheap hits. Cleveland would be foolish to trade him just because of this outburst.
 
Valuist said:
It was clearly out of frustration. A bad throw by the 1B did allow two runs to score, but Bauer himself botched a dribbler. Then there was the cheap hits. Cleveland would be foolish to trade him just because of this outburst.
I agree, they're right in the thick of things and will get Kluber back. Also, I saw a clip of Dave Righetti doing the same thing as Bauer and Lou Piniella had no problem with it. Like I said, better he did what he did than to punch a water cooler
 
I look at that rotation; Kluber has been hurt, Carrasco has leukemia but they are hoping he could be back for stretch drive. Bieber, Bauer and Clevinger have been very good, and Plesac has been fortunate but solid and even Plutko has been serviceable. That is a very deep rotation.

Good rotations make the bullpen better by easing the workload. The MIT types in various front offices don't seem to understand that.
 
kane said:
To be honest, I don't have a problem with what he did if it was done in frustration, if he did it because he was pissed about coming out of the game, then it's different, then he's showing up his manager, but if he did it out of frustration, then it's the same as a hitter going nuts in the dugout by hitting a water cooler or destroying something with his bat, hitters do stuff like that all the time, why shouldn't a pitcher be able to blow off some steam, better he throws a ball into the stands than to get back to the dugout and start punching something and potentially injuring his hand
How about tearing his rotator cuff, torn, pulled ligaments in the elbow, etcetera by doing some stressful movement he's probably never done before.

But in truth I got a kick out him doing it.
 
VegasVic said:
How about tearing his rotator cuff, torn, pulled ligaments in the elbow, etcetera by doing some stressful movement he's probably never done before.

But in truth I got a kick out him doing it.
He's done it before a number of times. Just never when he was getting removed from the game.
 
Bauer is the only current MLB pitcher that I know of that has publicly stated he would never intentionally throw at a hitter under any circumstances -even if his manager asked him to. Bauer believes pitchers aren’t cognizant of how dangerous it can be for a serious injury. Pitchers throw at hitters all the time and nobody bats an eye but it surprises me how upset some people get over a harmless act like heaving a ball out of frustration
 
VegasVic said:
How about tearing his rotator cuff, torn, pulled ligaments in the elbow, etcetera by doing some stressful movement he's probably never done before.

But in truth I got a kick out him doing it.
Bauer throws foul pole to foul pole every day he starts for his pre game prep
 
kane said:
To be honest, I don't have a problem with what he did if it was done in frustration
Frustration can be a reason for actions, but it should never be an excuse. Tons of pitchers in the history of the game have had innings similar to that. Yet next to none of them acted like they were a 9 year old throwing a temper tantrum by throwing the ball over the center field fence.

His behavior gets no pass from me. (That doesn't mean I didn't think it was hilarious.)
 
Valuist said:
I look at that rotation; Kluber has been hurt, Carrasco has leukemia but they are hoping he could be back for stretch drive. Bieber, Bauer and Clevinger have been very good, and Plesac has been fortunate but solid and even Plutko has been serviceable. That is a very deep rotation.

Good rotations make the bullpen better by easing the workload. The MIT types in various front offices don't seem to understand that.
Hearing that Danny Salazar may be activated. I will believe it when I see it. Salazar has a great arm, but he is always injured.
 
Traded to the Reds in 3 way trade. Bauer, that is. Not Salazar.

Puig, who just batted minutes ago, will be heading to The Land.
 
Looks like Reyes also headed to Cleveland. A top prospect will be going to San Diego. Puig STILL in the game for the Reds. Odd.
 
This story gets stranger. Despite MLB Network stating that Puig will be going from Cincinnati to Cleveland in the trade, he stays in the game and is still on the field during a bench clearing brawl. I'm guessing if Puig got hurt in the brawl the trade would be off.

That Reds rotation looking pretty solid: Bauer, Castillo, Sonny Gray, Alex Wood and DeSclafani.
 
It was aimed at centerfielder for dropping ball, maybe cf is a krackhead and he let off steam that way
 
skinny said:
Rob Dibble for the Reds did the same thing years ago.
Good memory, SKINNY.

Dibble also fired a ball at Doug Dascenzo after the Cub outfielder executed a successful squeeze bunt.

Dibble fielded the ball down the first-base line, ran toward foul ground and hit Dascenzo in the back of the left leg just before he crossed the first-base bag.

It looked like Dibble was aiming for the center of Dascenzo's back, but the big reliever never was known for pinpoint control.
 
Valuist said:
Traded to the Reds in 3 way trade. Bauer, that is. Not Salazar.

Puig, who just batted minutes ago, will be heading to The Land.
I wonder if the Reds keep Bauer or flip him, it's strange that the two top pitchers on the market were traded to non contending teams, first Stroman and now Bauer
 
Kela was head hunting Dietrich last night. After the game, he basically admitted he was trying to hit him. Granted, we all KNEW that, but usually pitchers try to lie and play innocent. Kela will get a sizeable suspension.

The Reds organization should get fined as well, leaving Puig in the game after he had been traded. Puig will likely be suspended for his role in the brawl, and he could've gotten hurt as well. Inexcuseable to not have removed him earlier.
 
kane said:
I wonder if the Reds keep Bauer or flip him, it's strange that the two top pitchers on the market were traded to non contending teams, first Stroman and now Bauer
And finally, a blockbuster deal as the Astros trade four prospects to acquire Zack Greinke from the Diamondbacks.
 
Puig and the Fanimal should awaken the Indians offense. Kluber to throw a simulated game on Saturday and then off to Columbus if all goes well.
 
