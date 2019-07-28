Think Trevor Bauer's pissed?

jimmythegreek
Discipline certainly coming. Perhaps a fine or trade as well?
That's the keyword though he may have had no choice to express it this way. 'sounded'.Wouldn’t be surprised to see Cleveland deal him in the next couple days....but I watched his apology and it sounded sincere....
To be honest, I don't have a problem with what he did if it was done in frustration, if he did it because he was pissed about coming out of the game, then it's different, then he's showing up his manager, but if he did it out of frustration, then it's the same as a hitter going nuts in the dugout by hitting a water cooler or destroying something with his bat, hitters do stuff like that all the time, why shouldn't a pitcher be able to blow off some steam, better he throws a ball into the stands than to get back to the dugout and start punching something and potentially injuring his hand
It was clearly out of frustration. A bad throw by the 1B did allow two runs to score, but Bauer himself botched a dribbler. Then there was the cheap hits. Cleveland would be foolish to trade him just because of this outburst.
How about tearing his rotator cuff, torn, pulled ligaments in the elbow, etcetera by doing some stressful movement he's probably never done before.
But in truth I got a kick out him doing it.
To be honest, I don't have a problem with what he did if it was done in frustration
I look at that rotation; Kluber has been hurt, Carrasco has leukemia but they are hoping he could be back for stretch drive. Bieber, Bauer and Clevinger have been very good, and Plesac has been fortunate but solid and even Plutko has been serviceable. That is a very deep rotation.
Good rotations make the bullpen better by easing the workload. The MIT types in various front offices don't seem to understand that.
Hearing that Danny Salazar may be activated. I will believe it when I see it. Salazar has a great arm, but he is always injured.
Rob Dibble for the Reds did the same thing years ago.
Traded to the Reds in 3 way trade. Bauer, that is. Not Salazar.
Puig, who just batted minutes ago, will be heading to The Land.
I wonder if the Reds keep Bauer or flip him, it's strange that the two top pitchers on the market were traded to non contending teams, first Stroman and now Bauer